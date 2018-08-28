Sainsbury triumphs in latest junior parkrun

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: John Walton/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

The latest results from the Barking & Dagenham junior parkrun

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jailen Sainsbury had plenty to celebrate at the weekend after winning the latest Barking & Dagenham junior parkrun.

Sainbury finished in a time of nine minutes and 29 seconds, coming home just two seconds clear of Zac du Toit.

Ethan Standing rounded out the top three when finishing the event in a time of 10.48.

Alice Wise (12.47) was the fastest girl, while Zakaria Aftab (12.54), A Koomson (13.45), Kyle Patel (13.59), Jia Ladhar (14.05) and Amaani Koomson (14.57) joined her in breaking the 15-minute mark.

Vincent Gee (15.06), Harry Chaudhari (15.24), Nilam Chaudhari (15.27), Saarah Koomson (16.01), Oliver Redding (16.28), Nathaniel Kelley-Merrick (16.31) and Harrison K.H.-Li (16.50) also completed the course.

Also in action were Vidya Monro (17.22), Muhammad-Hadi Raja (17.28) and Stefan Stark (18.39).

Karina Ladhar (21.33), Joshua Fowler (22.07) and Kadeen Kelley-Merrick (22.41) rounded out the finishers at the latest junior parkrun event which was well supported again.