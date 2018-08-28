Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Sainsbury triumphs in latest junior parkrun

PUBLISHED: 14:00 16 January 2019

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: John Walton/PA)

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: John Walton/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

The latest results from the Barking & Dagenham junior parkrun

Jailen Sainsbury had plenty to celebrate at the weekend after winning the latest Barking & Dagenham junior parkrun.

Sainbury finished in a time of nine minutes and 29 seconds, coming home just two seconds clear of Zac du Toit.

Ethan Standing rounded out the top three when finishing the event in a time of 10.48.

Alice Wise (12.47) was the fastest girl, while Zakaria Aftab (12.54), A Koomson (13.45), Kyle Patel (13.59), Jia Ladhar (14.05) and Amaani Koomson (14.57) joined her in breaking the 15-minute mark.

Vincent Gee (15.06), Harry Chaudhari (15.24), Nilam Chaudhari (15.27), Saarah Koomson (16.01), Oliver Redding (16.28), Nathaniel Kelley-Merrick (16.31) and Harrison K.H.-Li (16.50) also completed the course.

Also in action were Vidya Monro (17.22), Muhammad-Hadi Raja (17.28) and Stefan Stark (18.39).

Karina Ladhar (21.33), Joshua Fowler (22.07) and Kadeen Kelley-Merrick (22.41) rounded out the finishers at the latest junior parkrun event which was well supported again.

Most Read

Elderly man attacked in his Dagenham home by three violent burglars

The elderly man was attacked in hs own home in Stamford Road. Pic: Google

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Police have also released an e-fit of a man they wish to identify in connection with the stabbing. Photo: Met Police

Dagenham minicab driver wins Barking bus lane fine battle

Robert Bedwell was advised by a sign to drive into a bus lane in River Road to avoid road works, and the council fined him,

Man cut free from car after Dagenham crash

A man had to be cut free after two cars crashed at the junction of Freshwater Road and Valence Avenue in Dagenham on Sunday night. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two people in hospital after stabbing during burglary in Barking

Two people are in hospital after being attacked during a burglary in Farr Avenue, Barking in the early hours of this morning. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Elderly man attacked in his Dagenham home by three violent burglars

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dagenham minicab driver wins Barking bus lane fine battle

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man cut free from car after Dagenham crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two people in hospital after stabbing during burglary in Barking

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Sainsbury triumphs in latest junior parkrun

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: John Walton/PA)

Barking & Dagenham district girls fall short to Gloucester

Barking & Dagenham district's Elle Mai Morgan netted against Gloucester (Pic: Chris Wilding)

Dagenham looking to create a lasting legacy as club aims to help those in the borough

Dagenham claim a lineout earlier in the Essex Canterbury Jack One season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Wizards Satoransky says it will be an unknown against Knicks in London NBA clash

Tomas Satoransky of the Washington Wizards shoots the ball against the New York Knicks during pre-season game (Pic: Ned Dishman)

Man found stabbed after brawl involving knives in Dagenham

Police were called to a brawl in Eastbrook Close, Dagenham last night. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists