Athletics: Barking Road Runners tackle Legacy 10k

PUBLISHED: 13:00 28 January 2019

Barking Road Runners Alison Fryatt and Chris Anastasi at the legacy 10k at Hadleigh

Barking Road Runners Alison Fryatt and Chris Anastasi at the legacy 10k at Hadleigh

Archant

Barking Road Runners duo Alison Fryatt and Chris Anastasi took part in the tough Legacy 10k at Hadleigh Park’s mountain bike course.

And there was just one second between them at the finish, as Fryatt clocked 1:21.55 and Anastasi 1:21.56.

Several others tackled the Swim the Thames event to celebrate the opening of Becontree Heath Leisure Centre’s new 50 metre pool.

They included Amanda Heslegrave, Cristina Cooper, Trevor Cooper, Natalie Traylen, Deborah Coyle, Paul Grange and famliy and various distances were completed.

As ever, members were also out in force at various parkrun events.

Kevin Wotton (24.22) led a grouup of five at Valentines, as Rory Burr (22.03) and Barry Culling (24.43) took on Burnham.

Deborah Coyle (21.13), Ron Vialls (21.53) and Gary Harford (25.57) ran at Raphael Park, while Mahbub Khan (23.30) was first of 15 to finish on home turf at Barking.

Meanwhile, Clare Foreman clocked 24.14 in a field of 768 at Chelmsford Central.

Others, Barking: Sally Bridge 25.44; John Lang 26.50; Jason Li 30.49; Martin Brooks 33.11; Jennifer Birch 33.37; Nikki Cranmer 34.12; Kresh Veerasamy 34.31; Dawn Blake 34.45; David Mottley 35.10; Micky Ball 37.19; Greg Adams 38.22; Dennis Spencer-Perkins 43.38; Lisa Maughan 51.09; Cristina Cooper 59.39.

Fire Service College: Robert Courtier 30.17.

Valentines: Robin Booputh 26.58; Andrew Gwilliam 33.23; Gillian Barton 35.02; Vicki Groves 35.33.

Finsbury Park: Margaret Byers 53.26; James Byers 53.27.

