Athletics: Barking Road Runners back in ELVIS action

Barking Road Runners at the latest ELVIS event Archant

Barking Road Runners were out for the second round of the East London Five Interclub Series at Raphael Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The five-mile run was hosted by Havering 90 Joggers, with Barking led home by Paul Withyman in an impressive 33 minutes 33 seconds.

You may also want to watch:

Martin Page (34.31) was not far behind, as David Kail (36.09), Rory Burr (36.38) and first female Natalie Traylen (42.19) crossed the line next.

Richard Quye (43.06), Isabel Pineda Borobio (44.00), Robin Booputh (46.34), Leslie Jay (48.04) and Robert Courtier (49.21) also clocked sub-50 minutes, as Alison Fryatt (52.20), Greg Adams (54.10), Melissa Lowndes (54.18) and Nikki Cranmer (54.32) completed the line-up.

Sunday saw a group of 20 members in action in a 5.5-mile trail race at Ingrebourne Valley preparing for the Spitfire Scramble 24-hour event.

Meanwhile, Barking's Rory Burr (1:49.29) and Faye Spooner (1:54.00) took part in the Southend half marathon.