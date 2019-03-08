Coyle leads the way for Road Runners in Brentwood

Barking Road Runners’ Deborah Coyle had something to celebrate at the Brentwood half-marathon after finishing second in her age group.

Coyle also finished as the fastest Road Runner at the event in a time of one hour, 33 minutes and 42 seconds, followed by Paul Withyman, Katie Withyman (both 1:36.19), Trevor Cooper (1:40.50), Martin Page, John George (1:47.05) and Martin Brooks (1:48.30).

Also in action were Charlotte Owen (1:53.32), Cristina Cooper (1:58.53), Debra Jean-Baptiste (2:00.29), Mark Durrant (2:00.31), Isabel Pinedo Borobio (2:01.43), Robin Booputh (2:03.25) and Robert Courtier (2:13.36).

Veronica Barikor (2:13.53), Tom Coughlan (2:15.45), Leslie Jay (2:17.54), Alison Fryatt (2:23.35), Sifelani Sayisayi (2:28.06), Kresh Veerasamy (2:39.38), Michael Ball (2:51.11 and Greg Adams (2:53.34) also completed the race.

The race itself was the first event in Road Runners’ Grand Prix Series this season, with plenty of valuable points earned by those in action.

And the Road Runners athletes who took part will hope to build on their results in the coming weeks.