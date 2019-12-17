Athletics: Barking Road Runners busy at events
PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 December 2019
Archant
Barking Road Runners were focused on the Chingford League and Sikhs In The City Dawn to Dusk challenge this week.
Joseph Grange, Natalie Traylen, Jason Li, James Halo and Nehal Patel were in action at the Olympic Park Velodrome on a cold Wednesday evening.
And Grange was first in the under-13 race in 7.15, while Traylen clocked 27.06 in the women's race.
Hall (21.47), Li (27.07) and Patel (27.31) then took part in the men's race at the end of the evening, with runners ably supported by Alison Fryatt, Chris Anastasi and Greg Adams.
Sunday saw several current and former club members at the Sikhs in the City 10k event, with Lee Johnson winning ahead of Ron Vialls.
And Alison Fryatt covered a total of 22.29k in 2:52.50 elsewhere, while Traylen ran an ultra distance of 32 miles in six hours 13 minutes.
Colin Jones also ran an ultra and finished second with 41 laps after covering a whopping 51.3 miles.