Barking Road Runners compete in the virtual London Marathon

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 October 2020

Barking Road Runners Cristina Cooper and Charlotte Owen at Hever Castle

Barking Road Runners Cristina Cooper and Charlotte Owen at Hever Castle

Several Barking Road Runners entered the virtual London Marathon Day run while the elite runners tackled a route around St James’s Park on Sunday.

Barking Road Runners Trevor and Cristina Cooper after their virtual half marathonBarking Road Runners Trevor and Cristina Cooper after their virtual half marathon

The virtual run meant participants could choose a route of their own. Cristina and Trevor Cooper completed the marathon at Hainault Country Park with hills and mud to make it a bit tougher.

Owen Wainhouse, Gopal Myilsamy, Isobel Pinedo Borobio, Jason Li and Amanda Heslegrave also ran in the big event.

Heslegrave completed her run at Barking Park.

Other runners also completed the Hever Castle Triathlon where Cristina Cooper covered the middle distances of a 1,900 metre swim, 90 kilometre cycle and a 21 kilometre run, finishing in a combined time of 8:08:41.

Charlotte Owen did the half marathon in a time of 2:44:41, while Amanda Heslegrave recorded her fastest time for a few years.

Meanwhile, Martin Mason and Les Jay did the Havering virtual half marathon.

