Barking Road Runners athletes head to Ibiza for 12k and marathon

PUBLISHED: 16:00 08 April 2019

Barking Road Runners athletes took part in a 12k and marathon in Ibiza (pic: Barking Road Runners)

Barking Road Runners athletes took part in a 12k and marathon in Ibiza (pic: Barking Road Runners)

The latest news from the Barking Road Runners club

Dervish Bartlett was the fastest out of eight Barking Road Runners members at the Ibiza 12k.

Bartlett finished in a time of 52 minutes and seven seconds and was joined at the event by John George (57.05), Ron Vialls (57.20), Robin Booputh (70.32), Robert Courtier (77.41), Anthony Maughan (82.07), Kresh Veerasamy (86.24) and David Mottley (88.51).

Lee Ionita was also in Ibiza as he completed a marathon in two hours, 54 minutes and 29 seconds, while Paul Ward (3:37.16) and Andy Preston (4:20.56) also completed the race.

At the London Borough of Barking & Dagenham 10k, Martin Mason finished in 57.54 and was joined at the event by Alison Fryatt (64.46), Les Jay (64.51), Ken Summerfield (79.55) and Micky Ball (80.18).

Amanda Heslegrave, meanwhile, completed the Roding Valley Tri Women’s Duathlon, a two-mile run and 10-mile cycle event, in a time of 62.15.

It proved to be another busy week for the club’s members

