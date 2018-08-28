Barking Road Runners’ Coopers kick off New Year with duathlon

Trevor and Cristina Cooper of Barking Road Runners (pic: Barking Road Runners) Archant

The latest news from the Barking Road Runners club

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barking Road Runners’ Trevor and Cristina Cooper saw in the New Year in style by taking part in the Mince Pie’s Revenge Duathlon.

The event sees entrants compete on the closed road circuit around the Lee Valley VeloPark in Stratford, covering a mile in total.

Competitors began by running two laps of the circuit, before completing 10 laps on a bike and then running the final lap.

Trevor Cooper set a new personal best with a time of 52 minutes and 51 seconds to come 10th in the M40-49 category to mark a fine phenomenal return from injury.

Cristina Cooper, meanwhile finished the course in a time of 61.22 seconds to come third in the F40-49 category.

It was an exciting start to the year for the Barking Road Runners pair and one they will hope to build on in the coming weeks at some exciting events

And the Coopers will hope their club colleagues will join them in having a successful year in 2019.