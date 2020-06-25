Search

Barking Road Runners see members enjoy big virtual challenges – with numbers!

PUBLISHED: 14:30 25 June 2020

Barking Road Runners enjoyed a busy week of virtual racing, including a 10-mile ISO run that saw competitors wearing actual race numbers.

It was the first time since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March that athletes had worn race numbers, giving them a proper competitive feel.

The idea was for everyone to start at 10am on Saturday, which lots did, and Gary Coombes clocked a rapid 1:02.14.

Vickie Henderson (1:15.48), Belinda Riches (1:24.42), James Hall (1:26.2) and Natalie Traylen (1:28.47) had the next fastest times, as Helen Ayres (1:40.27), Colin Jones (1:42), Jason Li (1:43.34) and Rob Courtier (2:13) also took part.

The Phoenix P24 longest day challenge saw runners complete one mile every hour for 24 hours and included Barking’s Faye Spooner.

Wearing a different shirt for each mile to remind her of some of her past races, Spooner actually ran 28 miles in four hours and 10 minutes.

As well as the virtual 10-mile race, Colin Jones completed the West Highland Way 95-mile event – virtually – and finished in 197th place in a field of 995 in 14:09.13, having been 425th after his first split time.

Meanwhile, Cristina and Trevor Cooper took on another virtual ironman event, covering half the normal distances with a run in Barking, a virtual cycle course in Hawaii and then another run in Hainault.

