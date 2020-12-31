Search

Athletics: Busy festive spell for Barking Road Runners

PUBLISHED: 16:00 31 December 2019

Barking Road Runners at the South Essex Cross-Country League meeting at Hadleigh

Barking Road Runners at the South Essex Cross-Country League meeting at Hadleigh

Archant

Barking Road Runners enjoyed a busy festive period at various events.

Barking Road Runners Alison Fryatt, Cristina and Trevor Cooper at the Witham Boxing Day 5Barking Road Runners Alison Fryatt, Cristina and Trevor Cooper at the Witham Boxing Day 5

Plenty took part in Christmas Day parkruns, while Alison Fryatt (52.56), Cristina Cooper (44.06) and Trevor Cooper (37.04) ran the Witham Boxing Day five-mile race.

Nikki Cranmer (36.43) and Natalie Traylen (28.18) took on the Crown to Crown 5k, with Rabea Begum (1:57.16), Traylen (1:48.20), Veronica Barikor (1:54.28), Ron Vialls (1:28.13) and Les Jay (1:58.03) completing the muddy Ilford Hilly 10-miler at Hainault Country Park on Saturday.

The second round of the Essex Cross-Country League took place at Hadleigh on Sunday, with Debbie Coyle (38.54) leading Barking's women home.

Barking Road Runners Rabea Begum, Veronica Barikor and Les Jay at the Ilford hilly 10 milerBarking Road Runners Rabea Begum, Veronica Barikor and Les Jay at the Ilford hilly 10 miler

Gary Coombes (31.35) was first to finish for the Barking men in an impressive 10th place overall as a large squad competed on the day.

Others, women: Rosie Fforde 46.22, Charlotte Owen 53.26, Louise Adams 54.40, Cristina Cooper 54.58, Debra Jean-Baptiste 55.35, Veronica Barikor 60.27, Natalie Traylen 66.33, Dawn Blake 66.34, Melissa Lowndes 72.42, Nikki Cranmer 73.06.

Men: James Lowndes 35.30, Rory Burr 37.07, Trevor Cooper 38.58, Paul Withyman 39.34, Michael Bird 41.30, John George 43.19, Antony Leckerman 44.31, Martin Page 44.39, Nehal Patel 50.22, Andrew Gwilliam 54.20, Martin Mason 54.23, Les Jay 55.55, Michael Davidson 56.58, Jason Li 60.50, Greg Adams 64.06, Krishna Veerasamy 74.19, Michael Ball 95.43.

