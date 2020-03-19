Athletics: Barking Road Runners tackle half marathon challenges

Barking Road Runners at the Dartford half marathon Archant

A group of nine Barking Road Runners took part in the Dartford half marathon on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With sporting events being postponed and cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, members tackled a tough, hilly course – including a brutal climb at the 10-mile mark.

And a couple of the group even managed personal bests for the distance, with Colin Jones coming home first in 1:41.09.

You may also want to watch:

Paul Withyman (1:41.19) was not far behind, as Antony Leckerman (1:43.32) and Trevor Cooper (1:43.22) finished not far apart.

Nehal Patel (2:00.03), Cristina Cooper (2:12.49), Veronica Barikor (2:18.03), Alison Fryatt (2:35.04) and Greg Adams (2:39.49) were also in action.

Several members competed in the Brentwood half marathon, with second-claim runner Gary Coombes finishing eighth overall in an unofficial time of 1:16.51.

Andy Hiller (2:08.51) and Les Jay (2:15.15) also ran.