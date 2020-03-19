Search

Advanced search

Athletics: Barking Road Runners tackle half marathon challenges

PUBLISHED: 16:30 19 March 2020

Barking Road Runners at the Dartford half marathon

Barking Road Runners at the Dartford half marathon

Archant

A group of nine Barking Road Runners took part in the Dartford half marathon on Sunday.

With sporting events being postponed and cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, members tackled a tough, hilly course – including a brutal climb at the 10-mile mark.

And a couple of the group even managed personal bests for the distance, with Colin Jones coming home first in 1:41.09.

You may also want to watch:

Paul Withyman (1:41.19) was not far behind, as Antony Leckerman (1:43.32) and Trevor Cooper (1:43.22) finished not far apart.

Nehal Patel (2:00.03), Cristina Cooper (2:12.49), Veronica Barikor (2:18.03), Alison Fryatt (2:35.04) and Greg Adams (2:39.49) were also in action.

Several members competed in the Brentwood half marathon, with second-claim runner Gary Coombes finishing eighth overall in an unofficial time of 1:16.51.

Andy Hiller (2:08.51) and Les Jay (2:15.15) also ran.

Most Read

Two cases of coronavirus confirmed at Dagenham care home

gv BHRUT coronavirus pod

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Council launches community project to support vulnerable people during coronavirus pandemic

Cllr Darren Rodwell has revealed plans to support those in self-isolation. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking cafe and bar wins community award

The Boathouse in Barking. Picture: Jamie Wills

Coronavirus: Updates on cases in east London

The government expects to ask people over 70 to self-isolate very soon. Picture: PA

Most Read

Two cases of coronavirus confirmed at Dagenham care home

gv BHRUT coronavirus pod

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Council launches community project to support vulnerable people during coronavirus pandemic

Cllr Darren Rodwell has revealed plans to support those in self-isolation. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking cafe and bar wins community award

The Boathouse in Barking. Picture: Jamie Wills

Coronavirus: Updates on cases in east London

The government expects to ask people over 70 to self-isolate very soon. Picture: PA

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: Jawad urges transparency amid Paralympic ‘panic’

Powerlifter Ali Jawad won the silver medal at the Paralympics in Rio

London Youth Games: Robert Clack rugby girls show strength

Robert Clack celebrate their London Youth Games rugby success

Prostate Cancer UK Football to Amsterdam bike ride postponed

Les Ferdinand on the Football to Amsterdam bike ride. Picture: Prostate Cancer UK

Coronavirus: BOA ‘working to find most appropriate outcome for Olympics’

A general view of Olympic Rings outside The Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.
Drive 24