Search

Advanced search

Barking Road Runners enjoy latest challenges

PUBLISHED: 17:12 29 July 2020

Barking Road Runners at the Redbridge City Scramble

Barking Road Runners at the Redbridge City Scramble

Archant

Barking Road Runners took on more challenges recently, as their virtual 5k handicap took centre stage.

Rabea BegumRabea Begum

Rabea Begum was the latest winner in the penultimate race of the series, after smashing her handicap time by two minutes 11 seconds.

You may also want to watch:

Gopal Myilsamy bettered his time by 1.16 to finish in second place, while Kevin Wotton was 55 seconds inside his mark as six of the 21 runners in action beat their handicap times on the day.

Myilsamy tops the standings with 490 points, with one race to go in two weeks time, ahead of the long-time leader Nehal Patel, Trevor Cooper and Jason Li, who are all on 455 points.

Gopal MyilsamyGopal Myilsamy

Barking’s Colin Jones completed his gruelling 853-mile virtual Land’s End to John O’Groats run in less than four weeks and finished in sixth place overall.

And a few club members took part in the Redbridge City Scramble 10k, where they had to solve clues to find the finish line and then take a selfie photo as proof.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Gone but not forgotten: The legacy of Dagenham Market lives on

Trader Richard Green - pictured at Romford's Sunday Market - said he was happy to see a number of familiar faces come to Romford following the closure of Dagenham market. Picture: Ken Mears

Council investigating mother who allegedly withdrew thousands meant to pay for child’s care while on Dubai holiday

There were 220 reports of corporate fraud made to Barking and Dagenham Council during 2019-20. Picture: Luke Acton.

Mystery remains after death of missing Barking man found drowned, court hears

Retired railway engineer Dennis Farnell was reported missing in December last year. Picture: MPS

Dagenham could face losing defender Onariase as Orient and Bolton show interest

Injury concern for Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Barking Riverside Overground extension to continue despite cuts in TfL emergency budget

The Barking to Gospel Oak route is being extended to Barking Riverside. Picture: TfL

Most Read

Gone but not forgotten: The legacy of Dagenham Market lives on

Trader Richard Green - pictured at Romford's Sunday Market - said he was happy to see a number of familiar faces come to Romford following the closure of Dagenham market. Picture: Ken Mears

Council investigating mother who allegedly withdrew thousands meant to pay for child’s care while on Dubai holiday

There were 220 reports of corporate fraud made to Barking and Dagenham Council during 2019-20. Picture: Luke Acton.

Mystery remains after death of missing Barking man found drowned, court hears

Retired railway engineer Dennis Farnell was reported missing in December last year. Picture: MPS

Dagenham could face losing defender Onariase as Orient and Bolton show interest

Injury concern for Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Barking Riverside Overground extension to continue despite cuts in TfL emergency budget

The Barking to Gospel Oak route is being extended to Barking Riverside. Picture: TfL

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking Road Runners enjoy latest challenges

Barking Road Runners at the Redbridge City Scramble

West Ham Women to play at Dagenham & Redbridge next season

Jack Sullivain alongside Dagenham & Redbridge managing director Steve Thompson (Pic: Arfa)

Barking captain Shafiq will do his research on Rainham ahead of upcoming fixture

Khan in batting action for Barking during Newham CC vs Barking CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Flanders Playing Fields on 18th July 2020

Barking and Dagenham College principal welcomes government pledge to boost higher education

Yvonne Kelly. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College.

Teenagers in court after Dagenham street fight

Listowel Road in Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps