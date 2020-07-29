Barking Road Runners enjoy latest challenges

Barking Road Runners took on more challenges recently, as their virtual 5k handicap took centre stage.

Rabea Begum was the latest winner in the penultimate race of the series, after smashing her handicap time by two minutes 11 seconds.

Gopal Myilsamy bettered his time by 1.16 to finish in second place, while Kevin Wotton was 55 seconds inside his mark as six of the 21 runners in action beat their handicap times on the day.

Myilsamy tops the standings with 490 points, with one race to go in two weeks time, ahead of the long-time leader Nehal Patel, Trevor Cooper and Jason Li, who are all on 455 points.

Barking’s Colin Jones completed his gruelling 853-mile virtual Land’s End to John O’Groats run in less than four weeks and finished in sixth place overall.

And a few club members took part in the Redbridge City Scramble 10k, where they had to solve clues to find the finish line and then take a selfie photo as proof.