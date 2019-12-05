Athletics: Barking Road Runners enjoy Royal Parks Run

A group of 18 Barking Road Runners attended the 12k Royal Parks Run on Sunday.

Jason Li celebrates being named club member of the year at Barking Road Runners Jason Li celebrates being named club member of the year at Barking Road Runners

The route took athletes on a loop around St James Park, Hyde Park and Regents Park, before a dinner at the Westminster Methodist Hall.

Rabea Begum, Isobel Pinedo-Borobio, Debra Jean-Baptiste, Alison Fryatt, Rob Courtier, Les Jay, Paul Ward, Mick Bull, Martin Mason, Dennis Spencer-Perkins and Greg Adams all ran on the day.

Meanwhile, Rory Burr completed a 50th different parkrun venue on Saturday, after members had celebrated the club's Christmas presentation evening at the Grove Social Club on Friday.

Among the award winners were Natalie Traylen, Debbie Coyle, Pinedo-Borobio, Cristina Cooper, Nicola Cranmer, Fryatt, Paul Withyman, James Lowndes, Martin Page, Antony Leckerman, Adams and Jason Li, who was surprised to pick up the club member of the year award as voted by his peers.