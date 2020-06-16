Search

Barking Road Runners enjoy virtual time trial test

PUBLISHED: 11:00 17 June 2020

Barking Road Runners' Greg Adams

Barking Road Runners' Greg Adams

Archant

Barking Road Runners competed in the third race of their Virtual 5k handicap time trial series last week.

More than 30 members took part between Monday and Saturday on courses of their choosing, with many opting to use the Barking parkrun route, and 19 bettered their handicap time.

You may also want to watch:

Dennis Spencer-Perkins was the latest winner after finishing three minutes and 26 seconds inside his handicap, with Sarah Jones in second place 1.49 ahead of her mark.

Race two winner Gopal Myilsamy was third, 1.41 inside his handicap time.

After three races, Nehal Patel tops the leaderboard with 273 points ahead of Colin Jones (271) and Jason Li (267).

The series is proving very popular so far, with 43 different runners having competed in at least one event and many doing all three.

