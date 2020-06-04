Barking Road Runners enjoy host of virtual challenges

Barking Road Runners have been enjoying plenty of virtual racing recently.

A total of 36 took part in round two of the 5k handicap series, with Gopal Myilsamy bettering his mark by 1.46.

Alison Fryatt (1.41) and Mick (1.40) completed the top three, as 16 runners finished inside their handicap time and will be cut for round three.

Fryatt tops the table with 198 points, followed by Colin Jones (194) and Nehal Patel (190).

A team of Barking women finished fourth in the Essex Clubs Virtual Mile Challenge, as Vicky Cooper (6.19), Debbie Coyle (6.32), Maxine Brown (7.00), Belinda Riches (7.07), Cristina Cooper (7.31) and Fryatt (8.58) combined.

Several men took part in individual categories, including Paul Withyman (5.52), Trevor Cooper (6.20), James Hall (6.54), Jason Li (7.58) and RObert Courtier (9.19).

Trevor and Cristina Cooper also competed in another virtual Ironman event, as Fryatt ended May with a total distance of 177.41k covered.