Barking Road Runners enjoy host of virtual challenges

PUBLISHED: 15:10 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 04 June 2020

Barking Road Runners Gopal Myilsamy

Barking Road Runners Gopal Myilsamy

Archant

Barking Road Runners have been enjoying plenty of virtual racing recently.

Barking Road Runners' Alison FryattBarking Road Runners' Alison Fryatt

A total of 36 took part in round two of the 5k handicap series, with Gopal Myilsamy bettering his mark by 1.46.

Alison Fryatt (1.41) and Mick (1.40) completed the top three, as 16 runners finished inside their handicap time and will be cut for round three.

You may also want to watch:

Fryatt tops the table with 198 points, followed by Colin Jones (194) and Nehal Patel (190).

A team of Barking women finished fourth in the Essex Clubs Virtual Mile Challenge, as Vicky Cooper (6.19), Debbie Coyle (6.32), Maxine Brown (7.00), Belinda Riches (7.07), Cristina Cooper (7.31) and Fryatt (8.58) combined.

Several men took part in individual categories, including Paul Withyman (5.52), Trevor Cooper (6.20), James Hall (6.54), Jason Li (7.58) and RObert Courtier (9.19).

Trevor and Cristina Cooper also competed in another virtual Ironman event, as Fryatt ended May with a total distance of 177.41k covered.

‘The end of an era’: Dagenham Sunday Market to permanently close

Dagenham Sunday Market. Picture: Isabel Infantes

‘No respect’: Revellers flout lockdown rules to attend party in Barking

Up to 30 people were seen at a party in Linton Road, Barking which started on Saturday night and carried on until Sunday afternoon according to neighbours. Picture: Submitted

Children and adults flee blaze as flames damage Dagenham play centre

A fire in Church Elm Lane, Dagenham, damaged part of Trinity Playcentre. Picture: Galya Racheva

BBC documentary goes behind the scenes at Queen’s and King George hospitals

Saving Our Nurses is a new BBC One documentary filmed at Queen's and King George hospitals. Picture: BBC/Betty/OMG North

Dagenham teenager making waves with Spotify single Perfect Storm

16-year-old Robert Clack student Madison Roovers aspires to be a songwriter, composing music from her home studio in Dagenham. Picture: Madison Roovers

