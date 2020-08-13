Barking Road Runners handicap series ends with another winner

Barking Road Runners saw a seventh different winner in the final race of the handicap series.

Andrew Gwilliam continued the trend as he claimed first place this time around, after lowering his personal best by 34 seconds.

Jason Li was second on the day after a 28-second personal best and Ron Vialls took third, 17 seconds inside his best.

An enjoyable series saw 46 runners take part, 23 competing in five or more and eight in all seven, with Gopal Myilsamy topping the leaderboard with 490 points.

Kevin Wotton was second overall, as Li took third place.

Meanwhile, Barking’s Martin Page competed in the Chelmsford mile of miles event, a one-mile multi-terrai race with a staggered start.

A maximum of six athletes were included in each wave of starters, with Page clocking an unofficial time of six minutes 25 seconds.

