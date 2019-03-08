Search

Barking Road Runners’ Jones enjoys marathon success

PUBLISHED: 16:00 01 April 2019

Barking Road Runners' Colin Jones (pic: BRR)

The latest news from Barking Road Runners

Barking Road Runners’ Colin Jones had something to celebrate after winning the Sikhs in the City Faruja Singh BEM Birthday Marathon in three hours and 44 minutes.

Jones then continued to run until the six-hour mark, eventually clocking a new best of 41.8 miles in total.

Elsewhere, James Lowndes finished first in 32 minutes and 40 seconds at the first Road Runners’ Grand Prix event of the season in Braintree.

Debbie Coyle (34.16), Paul Withyman (34.41), Martin Page (34.47), Paul Ward (35.33), Trevor Cooper (36.08) and Ronald Vialls (36.56) all broke the 40-minute mark.

Gary Harford (43.19), Isabel Pinedo-Borobio (43.30), Robert Courtier (47.20), Jason Li (47.55), Alison Fryatt (52.47), Nikki Cranmer (59.43), Melissa Lowndes (59.55), Greg Adams (60.56) and Mick Ball (64.19) were also in action.

Natalie Traylen had a busy week as she ran 10 miles in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in 1:31 on Saturday, before doing a 1.5k swimathon on Sunday.

Trevor and Cristina Cooper both completed 65-mile Suffolk Spring Classic Sportive on Saturday, before both taking part in a swimathon on Sunday.

Amanda Heslegrave was also another member in swimming action over the weekend as she completed 5k each day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

