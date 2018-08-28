Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Barking Road Runners endured hectic weekend of races

PUBLISHED: 14:00 24 January 2019

Barking Road Runners at Chingford League race (Pic: Barking Road Runners)

Barking Road Runners at Chingford League race (Pic: Barking Road Runners)

Archant

Barking Road Runners faced a busy racing weekend with a group of club members taking part in the Chingford League five mile race.

Barking Road Runners Robert Courtier Benfleet (Pic: Barking Road Runners)Barking Road Runners Robert Courtier Benfleet (Pic: Barking Road Runners)

Paul Grange led the way finishing third overall in the adult race, also running the club had Alain Cooper, Les Jay, Christoper Anastasi and Alison Fryatt.

Paul’s son Joseph Grange continued the family trend by winning the under 13s race and as he has completed all the league races this winter means he has secured the u-13s trophy for the 18/19 series.

Trevor Robinson came third at the Vets Champs xc at Wimbledon Common with a strong effort.

The Road Runners also had a number of runners at Benfleet 15 mile race on Sunday, including Diarmuid MacDonnell (1:51) leading the way, followed by Paul Ward (1:53), Rory Burr (2:06), Richard Quye (2:32), Cristina Cooper (2:34), Andrew Gwilliam (2:40), Alain Cooper (2:47), Natalie Traylen (2:54) and Robert Courtier (2:56).

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Evidence of Iron Age settlement found in Dagenham

The 'archaeological horizon', the depth at which artefacts and remains are found, was only half a metre deep. Picture: AOC Archaeology.

Man, 31, stabbed in Dagenham

A man was stabbed in Gibbfield Close, Dagenham yesterday. Picture: GOOGLE

Syrian refugee family are to be resettled in Barking and Dagenham as they flee persecution

L-R: The Revd Alex Guest, Fr Gareth Jones, Emma Gwynne, Bethan Lang, Niamh Balkan, Rafe Smallman and Clare Cox from Refugee Welcome Dagenham. Picture: Refugee Welcome Dagenham

Barking and Dagenham Council buys business park as plans for ‘digital and media powerhouse’ pass ‘major milestone’

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell signs the deal with SOG Group boss John Lewis at Londoneast, Dagenham. Picture: PAUL STALLARD

Woman rescued from flat fire in Barking

A fire broke out in Barking on Saturday. Picture: SARAH HOBDEN

Most Read

Evidence of Iron Age settlement found in Dagenham

The 'archaeological horizon', the depth at which artefacts and remains are found, was only half a metre deep. Picture: AOC Archaeology.

Man, 31, stabbed in Dagenham

A man was stabbed in Gibbfield Close, Dagenham yesterday. Picture: GOOGLE

Syrian refugee family are to be resettled in Barking and Dagenham as they flee persecution

L-R: The Revd Alex Guest, Fr Gareth Jones, Emma Gwynne, Bethan Lang, Niamh Balkan, Rafe Smallman and Clare Cox from Refugee Welcome Dagenham. Picture: Refugee Welcome Dagenham

Barking and Dagenham Council buys business park as plans for ‘digital and media powerhouse’ pass ‘major milestone’

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell signs the deal with SOG Group boss John Lewis at Londoneast, Dagenham. Picture: PAUL STALLARD

Woman rescued from flat fire in Barking

A fire broke out in Barking on Saturday. Picture: SARAH HOBDEN

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking Road Runners endured hectic weekend of races

Barking Road Runners at Chingford League race (Pic: Barking Road Runners)

TKJ youngsters enjoy medal success at London development event

Toshi Kazoku Judokwai members face the camera (pic: TKJ)

Midfielder Loft looking forward to being back at Daggers

Doug Loft has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on loan from Sky Bet League One side Shrewsbury Town (pic: Richard Sellers/PA)

Revealed: “Outrageous” money spent on Barking Fire Station

Barking Fire Station. Picture: Ken Mears

Council’s ‘Wall of Shame’ to tackle fly-tippers continues in 2019

This woman makes a return in 2019. Pic: LBBD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists