Barking Road Runners endured hectic weekend of races

Barking Road Runners at Chingford League race (Pic: Barking Road Runners) Archant

Barking Road Runners faced a busy racing weekend with a group of club members taking part in the Chingford League five mile race.

Barking Road Runners Robert Courtier Benfleet (Pic: Barking Road Runners) Barking Road Runners Robert Courtier Benfleet (Pic: Barking Road Runners)

Paul Grange led the way finishing third overall in the adult race, also running the club had Alain Cooper, Les Jay, Christoper Anastasi and Alison Fryatt.

Paul’s son Joseph Grange continued the family trend by winning the under 13s race and as he has completed all the league races this winter means he has secured the u-13s trophy for the 18/19 series.

Trevor Robinson came third at the Vets Champs xc at Wimbledon Common with a strong effort.

The Road Runners also had a number of runners at Benfleet 15 mile race on Sunday, including Diarmuid MacDonnell (1:51) leading the way, followed by Paul Ward (1:53), Rory Burr (2:06), Richard Quye (2:32), Cristina Cooper (2:34), Andrew Gwilliam (2:40), Alain Cooper (2:47), Natalie Traylen (2:54) and Robert Courtier (2:56).