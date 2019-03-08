Search

Barking Road Runners tackle enduring Chingford Relays

PUBLISHED: 14:00 13 March 2019

Barking Road Runners at the Chingford Relays (Pic: BRR)

Barking Road Runners at the Chingford Relays (Pic: BRR)

Barking Road Runners sent three teams to the Chingford relays at Wanstead Flats at the weekend.

Paul Grange and Joseph Grange (Pic: BRR)Paul Grange and Joseph Grange (Pic: BRR)

The A team made up of Diarmud Mac Donnell, Paul Grange, Ronald Viallis and Trevor Robinson finished 16th while the B team that included Andrew Gwilliam, Gary Harford, Jason Li and Les Jay finished 44th.

Alison Fryatt, Natalie Traylen and Paul Grange and Trevor Robinson made up the C team and finished 41st.

Paul Grange was unable to retain his title and was named senior runner-up in the series behind Euan Brown from East London Runners.

Son Joseph, however, was awarded first prize for the Chingford League under-13s winter series competition.

Barking Road Runners at York 10k (Pic: BRR)Barking Road Runners at York 10k (Pic: BRR)

The youngster won all six of the under-13s races to become the overall winner of the 2018/2019 winter season.

A total of 13 runners took part in the Vitality Big Half Marathon with Lee Ionita leading the way with a time of 1:15:59.

Dervish Bartlett (1:34), Rakesh Sandhu (1:51), Manish Sharman (1:52), Charlotte Owen (1:54), Mark Durrant (2:01), Richard Quye (2:04), Natalie Traylen (2:07), Charlotte Webster (2:08), Rachel Robinson (2:09), Anthony Maughan (2:18), Stephanie Keysworth (2:36), Greg Adams (2:53) also ran.

The club also saw Kresh Veerasamy, Tom and James Coughlin take part in the Resolution 10k in York.

The Barking trio (below) ran in aid of Stroke Research.

