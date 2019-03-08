Barking Road Runners take part in Olympic Park race

Barking Road Runners took part in the third race in the ELVIS series this weekend at the Olympic Park in Saturday.

It was another good turn out for the Barking Road Runners with 17 members competing in the 5k hosted by East End Road Runners.

First home for BRR was Paul Withyman in a time of 19:42, Martin Page was close behind in 20:57, the first lady finisher for the club was Natalie Traylen in 25 minutes and 50 seconds followed by Isabel Pinedo in 26 minutes and 10 seconds.

Other times for Barking runners were, Anthony Leckerman 21:15, Mahbub Khan 23:02, John George 24:27, Richard Quye 24:37, Andrew Gwilliam 24:29, Robin Booputh 26:09, Martin Mason 26:20, Les Jay 28:06, Chris Anastasi 27:59, Rabea Begum 30:51, Melissa Lowndes 30:49, Dennis Spencer-Perkins 31:00 and Alison Fryatt 31:37.

The club will be taking on a number of runs again this weekend.