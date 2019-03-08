Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barking Road Runners take part in Olympic Park race

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 June 2019

Barking Road Runners at the ELVIS series race in the Olympic Park (Pic: BRR)

Barking Road Runners at the ELVIS series race in the Olympic Park (Pic: BRR)

Archant

Barking Road Runners took part in the third race in the ELVIS series this weekend at the Olympic Park in Saturday.

It was another good turn out for the Barking Road Runners with 17 members competing in the 5k hosted by East End Road Runners.

You may also want to watch:

First home for BRR was Paul Withyman in a time of 19:42, Martin Page was close behind in 20:57, the first lady finisher for the club was Natalie Traylen in 25 minutes and 50 seconds followed by Isabel Pinedo in 26 minutes and 10 seconds.

Other times for Barking runners were, Anthony Leckerman 21:15, Mahbub Khan 23:02, John George 24:27, Richard Quye 24:37, Andrew Gwilliam 24:29, Robin Booputh 26:09, Martin Mason 26:20, Les Jay 28:06, Chris Anastasi 27:59, Rabea Begum 30:51, Melissa Lowndes 30:49, Dennis Spencer-Perkins 31:00 and Alison Fryatt 31:37.

The club will be taking on a number of runs again this weekend.

Most Read

Police appeal to identify man who died from almost 100% burns

Police are asking for people from the eastern European community to come forward. Picture: Met Police

‘Inspiring’ teachers scoop top awards at Mayfair ceremony

Ann Armstrong of All Saints Catholic School and Simon Abeledo, headteacher at Rush Green Primary. Picture: MARTIN APPS

Second man charged with murder after casual worker dies in fire

Detectives are appealing for dashcam footage and information to identify the victims of a fatal fire on the A406 in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

‘It’s the heart of the community’: Customers of Marks Gate café ‘heartbroken’ over closure plan

Staff and customers at St Mark's Church Centre's cafe described feeling heartbroken on finding out the eatery is closing. Picture: JON KING

Cycling upgrades between Barking Riverside and town centre planned

Artist's impression of the new cycle route. Picture: TfL

Most Read

Police appeal to identify man who died from almost 100% burns

Police are asking for people from the eastern European community to come forward. Picture: Met Police

‘Inspiring’ teachers scoop top awards at Mayfair ceremony

Ann Armstrong of All Saints Catholic School and Simon Abeledo, headteacher at Rush Green Primary. Picture: MARTIN APPS

Second man charged with murder after casual worker dies in fire

Detectives are appealing for dashcam footage and information to identify the victims of a fatal fire on the A406 in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

‘It’s the heart of the community’: Customers of Marks Gate café ‘heartbroken’ over closure plan

Staff and customers at St Mark's Church Centre's cafe described feeling heartbroken on finding out the eatery is closing. Picture: JON KING

Cycling upgrades between Barking Riverside and town centre planned

Artist's impression of the new cycle route. Picture: TfL

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

West Ham keeper joins AFC Wimbledon on season-long loan

West Ham United goalkeeper Nathan Trott

Barking Road Runners take part in Olympic Park race

Barking Road Runners at the ELVIS series race in the Olympic Park (Pic: BRR)

Daggers duo feature for Guyana in Panama defeat at Gold Cup

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Windrush Day: Dagenham resident remembers neighbour’s petition to stop black family moving in

Weininger Irwin and Janice Francis-Irwin whose family were among the first to settle in Barking and Dagenham after the RMS Windrush docked at Tilbury. Picture: JON KING

Jailed: Email hacking gang who attempted to steal £3 million from businessman

Top left to right: Meharoof Muttiyan and Mohammed Rafeek. Bottom left to right: Foyjul Islam and Mohammed Siddique. Picture: MPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists