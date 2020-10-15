Barking Road Runners have been finding different ways to stay fit during tough period
PUBLISHED: 16:00 15 October 2020
Archant
The Covid-19 lockdown has meant a challenging six months for running clubs with all races being cancelled and replaced by virtual marathons and half marathons.
However some of the Barking Road Runners decided to do something different by organising bike rides for members and calling themselves Barking Urban Road Pedallers (BURPs).
You may also want to watch:
To date the BURPs have cycled to Southend, Leigh-On-Sea,Tilbury and at the weekend visited Rainham Nature Reserve averaging around 30 miles per trip.
All journeys normally culminate with lunch at a local pub or cafe – just to refuel!
Members are finding that cycling is definitely helping keep their fitness levels up through these tough times but are looking forward to the day when running clubs can start to compete in races once again.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.