MacDonnell leads way for Barking Road Runners at Roding Valley half marathon

PUBLISHED: 16:00 04 March 2019

Diarmuid MacDonnell, Paul Withyman and Andrew Gwilliam at the Roding Valley half marathon (pic: Barking Road Runners)

Archant

The latest news from the Barking Road Runners club

Diarmuid MacDonnell led the way for Barking Road Runners at the Roding Valley half marathon, finishing first out of three club members in action.

MacDonnell finished in a time of one hour, 27 minutes and four seconds, with Paul Withyman (1:38.52) and Andrew Gwilliam (2:08.57) also in action.

David Mottley was also in half marathon action as he took in the Hackney event, finishing in a time of 2:48.46.

Elsewhere, five Road Runners took in the Hockley Woods Challenge, a six-hour race where entrants complete as many 3.4mile laps as they can.

Charlotte Owen managed six laps, while Natalie Traylen completed five, both Andy Culling and Barry Culling finished four, and Fryatt did three.

At the Essex 20, Rob Courtier completed the competitive event in an impressive time of 3:38.08.

It certainly was another busy week for plenty of Barking Road Runners members and they will hope to build on those times at future races in the coming weeks.

