Athletics: Barking Road Runners out in force at opener
PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 November 2019
Barking Road Runners were out in force at the first South Essex Cross-Country League meeting of the season at Hadleigh Country Park.
A squad of 44 took on the challenging 6k course, with some steep hills and plenty of mud making downhill sections treacherous.
And the format for this year's competition sees the first seven men, including two over-40s, and the first four women, including one veteran, scoring points for the team.
Liviu Ionia led the men home in third place overall, as Joe Stacey, James Lowndes, Trevor Cooper, Rory Burr, Martin Page and Kevin Wotton also scored.
And Maxine Brown, Sarah Friel, Leah Brook and Faye Spooner scored for the women as Barking finished third in the Division Two standings on the day.
The next race in the series is also at Hadleigh on December 29, but a different course is being planned to include a stream.