Road Runners out in force at London Marathon

PUBLISHED: 13:00 01 May 2019

Barking Road Runners members show off their London Marathon finisher medals (pic: Barking Road Runners)

Barking Road Runners members show off their London Marathon finisher medals (pic: Barking Road Runners)

Archant

The latest news from the Barking Road Runners club

Barking Road Runners' Lee Johnson narrowly missed out on breaching the three-hour mark at this year's Virgin Money London Marathon.

Johnson was the first club member home on Sunday in a time of three hours and one minute.

James Lowndes was next home in 3:28, with Vicky Cooper (3:32) and Cristina Cooper (3:53) also finishing in under four hours.

Anthony Leckerman clocked 4:04 and was followed over the line by Charlotte Owen (4:07), Martin Brooks (4:23), Rachel Robinson (4:42) and Amanda Heslegrave (4:52).

Also completing the race were Titi Windapo (5:20), Robin Booputh (5:42), Tim Coughlan (5:45) and Greg Adams (7:40).

Plenty of Road Runners members were also out in force at mile 14 on the course as the club manned the water station.

Away from the marathon, Road Runners athlete Natalie Traylen completed a 10-mile race in the Lee Valley Velopark over the weekend to cap another busy week for the club's members

