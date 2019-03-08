Athletics: Barking Road Runners prove capable hosts

Runners and Volunteers of Barking Road Runners at the Bank Holiday 5k Archant

Barking Road Runners took their turn to host the latest East London Five Interclub Series (ELVIS) event on Barking's parkrun course recently.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barking's Cristina and Trevor Cooper at the Reading triathlon Barking's Cristina and Trevor Cooper at the Reading triathlon

Chip timing was used for the first time in the penultimate race of this year's series, which meant more members could take part as fewer volunteers were needed.

With over 350 athletes in action and temperatures in the mid-20s by the 10.30am start, it proved a challenge for the organisers, but they coped well.

You may also want to watch:

Crispian Bloomfield won the race in 15.53 ahead of Paul Grange (16.08), with Morgan Campbell (18.07) the first female to finish.

Barking's Natalie Traylen, Micky Ball and Alison Fryatt at the Harold Wood charity five-mile run Barking's Natalie Traylen, Micky Ball and Alison Fryatt at the Harold Wood charity five-mile run

Joe Stacey (18.35) led the Barking members home, with Sally Bridge (25.21) their first woman over the finish line.

George Scratcherd (19.48), James Lowndes (20.36), Viorel Mih (20.40), Antony Leckerman (21.10), Craig Groom (21.23), Ron Vialls (22.28), Rory Burr (23.03), Stuart Burr (25.50), Richard Quye (26.31), Isobel Pinado (27.05), Greg Adams (29.19) and Patricia Browning (29.44) were also in action for Barking.

Three members took on the Harold Wood charity five-mile run, with Natalie Traylen first home in 44.22 ahead of Alison Fryatt (56.57) and Micky Ball (66.05).

Clubmates Cristina and Trevor Cooper competed in the Reading Triathlon, where both took on the Olympic distance event.