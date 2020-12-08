Barking Road Runners return to action following Lockdown 2

First male finisher for Barking Road Runners was Jack Nixon (Pic: Barking Road Runners) Archant

The second lockdown is finally over, allowing runners to compete in racing events once more – with plenty of Covid-19 restrictions in place.

Chingford League race two was the first event for Barking Road Runners, at Redbridge cycling track at Hog Hill on Sunday.

The 5km course was different to the usual one but tough with plenty of hills for those who enjoy them – or to grin and bear for those who don’t – including a finish at the top of a big hill.

Barking Road Runners were allocated 30 places for this race with an allocated start at noon.

Jack Nixon led the way in 18.20, as Debbie Coyle 20.38, Paul Withyman 19.36, Paul Ward 22.30, Rory Burr 23.48, Helen Ayers 30.19, Alison Fryatt 33.44, Rob Courtier 34.39 and Kresh Veerasamy 39.34 also returned from a month-long lay-off.