Barking Road Runners’ Robinson tests himself against country’s best

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 February 2019

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: Tony Benton)

Archant

The latest news from the Barking Road Runners club

Barking Road Runners member Trevor Robinson tested himself against the best in the country as he competed in the National Cross-Country Championships on Sunday.

The event took place at Harewood House near the Yorkshire city of Leeds with races from under-13s all the way to up seniors.

The race saw entrants compete over a 12k course that was hilly in the main, offering athletes a stern test.

Robinson, though, was able to give a good account of himself as he finished in a time of one hour and 10 minutes to place inside the top 2,000.

Closer to home, Robinson’s club colleague Natalie Traylen was in action at the Lee Valley VeloPark 10 Miler.

Traylen certainly had something to celebrate come the end of her event as her time of 1:31.44 saw her finish first in her age group and 13th female overall.

It certainly was a good week for the Road Runners who were in action and they will hope to build on those positive showings in the coming weeks.

