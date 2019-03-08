Search

Road Runners show form at home and abroad

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 May 2019

Barking Road Runners huddle together at the Great Baddow 10 (pic: Greg Adams/Barking Road Runners)

The latest news from the Barking Road Runners

Barking Road Runners were out in force this week across Europe, with members in action both in the United Kingdom and on the continent.

As well as the local parkruns, Dennis Spencer-Perkins completed his 70th race at the York event in a time of 34 minutes and 40 seconds.

Rob Courtier completed a parkrun in Düsseldorf on Saturday, followed by a half-marathon in the German city on Sunday, clocking two hours, 43 minutes and 11 seconds.

Many of the club's members were in action at the Great Baddow 10, which doubled as Road Runners' fourth race in their Grand Prix series.

James Lowndes was first home in 1:07.28, followed by Paul Withyman (1:10.37), Colin Jones (1:10.56), Martin Page (1:13.09), Anthony Leckerman (1:15.57), John George (1:18.17), Trevor Cooper (1:19.50), Cristina Cooper (1:30.59), Debra Jean-Baptiste (1:31.49), Robin Booputh (1:34.55), Martin Mason (1:36.20), Les Jay (1:46.12), Alison Fryatt (1:52.06), Michael Ball (2:18.26) and Ken Summerfield (2:40.01).

Natalie Traylen ran the Hackney 5k in 26.20, while Cristina Cooper, Trevor Cooper, Richard Dudbury and Debra Coyle all completed both a triathlon and aquathlon in a busy week.

