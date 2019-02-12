Road Runners impress as final meet of South-East Essex Cross-Country League season

Barking Road Runners face the camera at the South-East Essex Cross-Country League meet in South Weald (pic: Barking Road Runners) Archant

The latest news from the Barking Road Runners club

Barking Road Runners were able to keep their place in the South-East Essex Cross-Country League First Division after a string of strong displays at the final meet of the season.

A team of 30 Road Runners travelled to South Weald for the final race of this season’s calendar.

Lee Johnson led the Road Runners home in a time of 25 minutes and 52 seconds, and was closely followed by Paul Grange (26.26), Gary Coombes (27.15), Steve Philcox (28.18), Diarmuid Mac Donnell (30.08), Debbie Coyle (30.57) and David Kail (31.51).

Colin Jones (33.12), John George (34.22), Mahbub Khan (34.37), Ron Vialls (35.08), Barry Culling (35.54), Sarah Friel (36.05) all broke the 40-minute mark.

Trevor Cooper (41.39), Martin Mason (41.48), Isabel Pinedo (42.46), Cristina Cooper (43.03), Gary Harford (43.35), Mick Davison (43.43), Natalie Traylen (43.49), Charlotte Owen (43.52), Debra Jean-Baptiste (45.09) and Veronica Barikor (46.15) were also in action.

Dawn Blake (46.19), Les Jay (46.37), Jason Li (47.09), Julie Gillender (52.23), Kresh Veerasamy (53.09) and Mick Ball (60.26) all completed the race, but Martin Page was sadly unable to finish.

The results, however, mean Barking did enough to keep their place in the first division after winning promotion last year.

Nine Road Runners were also in action at the final race in this year’s Chingford League Series.

The Victoria Park 5k drew a competitive field that saw plenty of talented runners compete for glory.

Road Runners’ Alison Fryatt, Traylen, Chris Anastasi, Vialls, Mark Durrant, Coombes, Grange, Mac Donnell and Jones were among those to take part.

In the junior races, Joseph Grange won the under-11 and under-13 race in Victoria Park.

That was enough to see Grange finish at the top of the overall Chingford League Series standings for his age group.

Further afield, Rob Courtier and Dennis Spencer-Perkins had fun in the sun as they took in the Seville Marathon to cap another busy week for members of Road Runners.