Barking Road Runners tackle City Scramble and Aquathlon
PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 August 2020
Archant
Barking Road Runners tackled the Havering City Scramble 10K and Bridge Aquathlon at the weekend with most races still being cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
A handful of club runners tackled the City Scramble to fill the void and had to find clues to solve a puzzle and find the finishing location.
Due to a few technical difficulties the intrepid BRR runners did 10 miles instead of 10k!
Several other runners competed in the Bridge Aquathlon, which involved a 650m swim followed by a three-lap 5.8k run.
With the event limited to 40 competitors due to water safety and staggered starts, Debbie Coyle and Charlotte Owen were first and second female finisher respectively. Coyle clocked up an 8.35 swim and 34.25 run while Owen came in with a swim time of 8.51 and a 41.13 run.
