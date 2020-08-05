Search

Advanced search

Barking Road Runners take on Tad 5

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 August 2020

Gary Coombes was first to finish at the Tad 5 trail run at Hainault

Gary Coombes was first to finish at the Tad 5 trail run at Hainault

Archant

Barking Road Runners held their Tad 5 trail run at Hainault Country Park this week.

Debbie Coyle was first woman home at the Tad 5 trail run at HainaultDebbie Coyle was first woman home at the Tad 5 trail run at Hainault

So called as it was a tad over five miles, the course proved challenging with a short loop to start and clockwise lap through the forest to the cafe.

An anti-clockwise lap then followed to the finish near the lake, with marshalls stationed at several points around the course and tail runners to ensure all found their way.

You may also want to watch:

A total of 20 runners took part with staggered starts to comply with social distancing rules and Gary Coombes was first home in 34.01.

Tail runners at the Tad 5 trail run at HainaultTail runners at the Tad 5 trail run at Hainault

Tom Edwards (34.15) was not far behind as Paul Wyatt took third in 36.23.

Debbie Coyle was fourth overall and first female in 37.38, ahead of Jenni Kelly (38.38) and Belinda Riches (43.03).

Next week sees the club hold the final race in their handicap series, with three runners tied in second place behind Gopal Myilsamy.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Town hall vows ‘zero-tolerance’ approach after illegal raves busted in Barking and Dagenham

The council and police shut down an illegal gathering in Broad Street, Dagenham, on Friday, July 31. Picture: LBBD

Create colourful road crossing for Dagenham

Greening the Fiddlers aims to improve the area around the Fiddlers junction. Picture: Street Space

Hospitals charity receives £2k donation as Co-op Food store at Barking Riverside launched

The new Barking Co-op Food store in Minter Road was opened on Thursday, July 30. Picture: Co-Op Food

Demolition worker from Dagenham fighting for her life after being hit by crane at work

Shannon Brasier is fighting for her life after being hit in the head by a crane. Picture: Scarlett Smith

Dagenham teenager secures £250k scholarship to study at top US university

Umar Azad, front left and Catherine Lowe, right, have been awarded scholarships to top US universities along with fellow NCS pupils Lennox Keeble and, Xuan Nguyen. Picture: Joe Newman

Most Read

Town hall vows ‘zero-tolerance’ approach after illegal raves busted in Barking and Dagenham

The council and police shut down an illegal gathering in Broad Street, Dagenham, on Friday, July 31. Picture: LBBD

Create colourful road crossing for Dagenham

Greening the Fiddlers aims to improve the area around the Fiddlers junction. Picture: Street Space

Hospitals charity receives £2k donation as Co-op Food store at Barking Riverside launched

The new Barking Co-op Food store in Minter Road was opened on Thursday, July 30. Picture: Co-Op Food

Demolition worker from Dagenham fighting for her life after being hit by crane at work

Shannon Brasier is fighting for her life after being hit in the head by a crane. Picture: Scarlett Smith

Dagenham teenager secures £250k scholarship to study at top US university

Umar Azad, front left and Catherine Lowe, right, have been awarded scholarships to top US universities along with fellow NCS pupils Lennox Keeble and, Xuan Nguyen. Picture: Joe Newman

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking Road Runners take on Tad 5

Gary Coombes was first to finish at the Tad 5 trail run at Hainault

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, August 6

Harrogate Town's Will Smith (left) and Notts County's Kyle Wootton battle for the ball during the Vanarama National League play-off final at Wembley Stadium, London.

Union tells BHRUT to ‘get serious’ after figures reveal one of largest NHS trust gender pay gaps

Queen's Hospital in Romford. Picture: Steve Poston

Goresbrook sides finish well beaten by Upminster rivals, but thirds hold on for a win

Goresbrook players celebrate taking the second Upminster wicket during Goresbrook CC vs Upminster CC (batting), Essex Cricket League at May & Baker Sports Club on 1st August 2020

Barking come up short against Rainham

Action from the match between Bow Green and Barking seconds at West Ham Park (pic Tim Edwards)