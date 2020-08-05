Barking Road Runners take on Tad 5
PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 August 2020
Archant
Barking Road Runners held their Tad 5 trail run at Hainault Country Park this week.
So called as it was a tad over five miles, the course proved challenging with a short loop to start and clockwise lap through the forest to the cafe.
An anti-clockwise lap then followed to the finish near the lake, with marshalls stationed at several points around the course and tail runners to ensure all found their way.
A total of 20 runners took part with staggered starts to comply with social distancing rules and Gary Coombes was first home in 34.01.
Tom Edwards (34.15) was not far behind as Paul Wyatt took third in 36.23.
Debbie Coyle was fourth overall and first female in 37.38, ahead of Jenni Kelly (38.38) and Belinda Riches (43.03).
Next week sees the club hold the final race in their handicap series, with three runners tied in second place behind Gopal Myilsamy.
