Barking Roadrunners' Adams wins another handicap race

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 August 2019

Barking Roadrunners sixth handicap race. Picture: BRR

Barking Roadrunners sixth handicap race. Picture: BRR

Archant

Nineteen members of Barking Roadrunners have competed in the sixth race of their handicap series.

Cristina Cooper celebrates finishing a triathlon. Picture: BRRCristina Cooper celebrates finishing a triathlon. Picture: BRR

Greg Adams came first home with a two minute plus personal best (PB) and was closely followed by Belinda Riches, who also broke her PB by two minutes.

Les Jay then came home in third place with another PB.

With just one race left, Adams has an unassailable lead to win this year's series.

Elsewhere, Cristina Cooper completed her first full length triathlon at the Midnight Man Triathlon.

Starting at 6pm, she raced throughout the night, finishing at 8.23am the following morning.

Joe Stacey completed a 100k ultra race in Belgium, finishing in just over 15 hours and Martin Page was first home in the over 60s category at the London 10k in Regent's Park in a time of 43:52.

This club also celebrated their 35th anniversary with a celebratory meal on Friday.

