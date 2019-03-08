Barking Roadrunners compete at Chingford League race and Havering Half Marathon

Barking Roadrunners at the Chingford League race at Hog Hill. Picture: BRR Archant

Members of Barking Roadrunners (BRR) have taken in the first Chingford League race and the Havering Half Marathon over the past week.

The Chingford League is a series of six races including a relay event to finish, with the first race being held at the Redbridge Cycling Centre at Hog Hill last Tuesday.

First up were the juniors, who made it a good start to the evening for BRR with a win in the under-13 boys race for the impressive Joseph Grange in a time of 6:09.

Next up was the senior women's race, with Debbie Coyle finishing as the first BRR member in a time of 22:18 and was followed by Lauren Simmons in 28:15.

Finally, it was the turn of the senior men and first for Barking was Gary Coombes who finished 13th in a time of 18:06 and was followed by Paul Withyman in 21:22.

The Havering Half Marathon on Sunday was the eighth race in the club's GP series as Paul Withyman (1:32:42) finished first for BRR followed by Martin Page (1:36:53), Trevor Cooper (1:40:48), Paul Ward (1:41:17) and Cristina Cooper (1:57:21).