Barking Roadrunners compete in Newman Hilly five mile race

PUBLISHED: 16:18 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 22 July 2019

Barking Roadrunners at the Newman Hilly five mile. Picture: BRR

Barking Roadrunners at the Newman Hilly five mile. Picture: BRR

Archant

17 members of Barking Roadrunners (BRR) competed in the Newman Hilly five mile ELVIS race last Wednesday.

Organised by Ilford Athletics Club, the two lap course included a hill around 200m in, with many runners who competed in the event also having taken part in the 24-hour Spitfire Scramble the weekend before.

No official results for the race have been published yet due to problems with the timing.

However, provisional times for BRR members show that Paul Withyman finished first for BRR in a time of 34:53, followed by Martin Page in 36:51.

Rory Burr finished in 36:59 followed by Antony Leckerman (37:27), Viorel Mih (38:47) and Andrew Gwilliam (45:09).

Natalie Traylen was the first female finisher for BRR in 47:01, with Richard Quye (47:21), Jason Li (49:09), Robin Booputh (49:35), Barry Culling (51:56), Isabel Pinedo Borobio (53:46), Les Jay (54:15), Alison Fryatt (54:46), Dennis Spencer-Perkins (55:29), Greg Adams (56:41), Debra Jean-Baptiste (1:03:32) and Robert Courtier (1:03:51) also finishing.

Most Read

Man stabbed in Dagenham attack

A man in his 30s was stabbed in Bragg Close, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Is this the future of Barking town centre?

Artist's impression of the Vicarage Field redevelopment. Picture: Benson Elliot

‘I will never forgive them’: Dad of murdered Barking man speaks out as three jailed for life

Jonathan Mulangala, Syed Fahad and Iki Mohammed Ali have all been jailed for life for murder. Picture: Met Police

Residents unveil ambitious plans to regenerate Chadwell Heath station

Chadwell Heath station. Picture: Ken Mears

Jailed: Pair who murdered teenager in ‘brutal’ revenge attack

Kareem Lashley-Weeks. Picture: Met Police

