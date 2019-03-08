Barking Roadrunners compete in Newman Hilly five mile race

Barking Roadrunners at the Newman Hilly five mile. Picture: BRR Archant

17 members of Barking Roadrunners (BRR) competed in the Newman Hilly five mile ELVIS race last Wednesday.

Organised by Ilford Athletics Club, the two lap course included a hill around 200m in, with many runners who competed in the event also having taken part in the 24-hour Spitfire Scramble the weekend before.

No official results for the race have been published yet due to problems with the timing.

However, provisional times for BRR members show that Paul Withyman finished first for BRR in a time of 34:53, followed by Martin Page in 36:51.

Rory Burr finished in 36:59 followed by Antony Leckerman (37:27), Viorel Mih (38:47) and Andrew Gwilliam (45:09).

Natalie Traylen was the first female finisher for BRR in 47:01, with Richard Quye (47:21), Jason Li (49:09), Robin Booputh (49:35), Barry Culling (51:56), Isabel Pinedo Borobio (53:46), Les Jay (54:15), Alison Fryatt (54:46), Dennis Spencer-Perkins (55:29), Greg Adams (56:41), Debra Jean-Baptiste (1:03:32) and Robert Courtier (1:03:51) also finishing.