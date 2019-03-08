Barking Roadrunners members compete in Lee Valley VeloPark races

Patricia Browning and Jenni Birch at the Lee Valley VeloPark races. Picture: BRR Archant

Three Barking Roadrunners (BRR) members took part in the RunThrough Lee Valley VeloPark 10k and half marathon races on Saturday.

Natalie Traylen ran the half marathon in 2:05:34, while Patricia Browning, competing in her first half marathon, finished with a respectable 2:24:27.

Jenni Birch competed in the 10k race and finished in a time of 1:19:04.

Cristina and Trevor Cooper competed in a multi-event long course weekend in Majorca.

With a 3.8k swim and a 172km bike ride already done, they now have a marathon to look forward to.

Other members also competed in various local and not so local Parkruns.

Joe Stacey (18:42) and George Scratcherd (20:01) were the fastest BRR runners in the Barking Parkrun.

Regular BRR Parkrun tourist Rory Burr added another venue in Great Notley to his ever-growing list.