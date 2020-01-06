Barking Roadrunners members complete double New Year's Day Parkruns

Barking Roadrunners members at their training event.

Members of Barking Roadrunners spent their New Year's Day competing in several Parkruns across the local area.

Six members did both the Raphael and Harrow Lodge double, with Joe Stacey finishing in 19.04 at Raphael Park and 19.59 at Harrow Lodge, Rory Burr in 20:04 and 21:28, Trevor Cooper in 23:52 and 23:06, Rosie Forde in 23:37 and 25:48, Cristina Cooper in 30:34 and 30:25 and Greg Adams in 33:56 and 36:02.

Four members did the Wanstead Park and Valentines Park double as Paul Withyman finished in 23:27 and 22:35, Jason Li in 29:45, and 28:31, Viorel Mih in 30:50 and 25:50 and Andrew Gwilliam in 32:28 and 31:10.

Martin Brooks finished the Raphael Parkrun with a time of 28:33 and the Valentines Parkrun in 25:51.

Four members also took part in the Greenwich and Catford double with Barry Culling finishing with times of 25:34 and 27:16, Natalie Traylen with 28:09 and 28:07, Amanda Jane Heslegrave with 29:43 and 29:49 and Nikki Cranmer with 34:21 and 36:08.