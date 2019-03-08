Search

Barking Roadrunners members complete Royal Parks Half Marathon

PUBLISHED: 11:00 14 October 2019

James Hall and Jason Li at the Royal Parks Half Marathon. Picture: BRR

Archant

Barking Roadrunners members Jason Li and James Hall competed in the Royal Parks Half Marathon on Sunday.

Li completed the race, which went through Hyde Park, Green Park and St James's Park as well as Trafalgar Square and the Strand, with a time of 2.22:59, while Hall ran it in 1:44:06.

Cristina and Trevor Cooper also completed their Winnie the Pooh Challenge, taking three years to collect all eight medals.

They ran a combined marathon on a Saturday and Sunday to gain their final medal.

Away from running, more than 30 club members and their families went on a coach day trip to Brighton, with a few members doing a run in the morning.

Barking Roadrunners meet on Tuesday evenings at Jim Peters Stadium and Thursday evenings at the Castle Green Sports Centre.

For more information on the club, visit www.barkingroadrunners.org.uk.

