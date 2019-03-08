Barking Roadrunners members take part in Crown to Crown series

Several Barking Roadrunners (BRR) members competed in the Crown to Crown series last week.

Crown to Crown is a series of measured 5k cross country runs largely on bridle paths organised by Pitsea Running Club.

Nikki Cranmer (35:11), Natalie Traylen (28:40) and Kevin Wotton (24:01) were the BRR runners competing in the most recent event.

BRR's Robert Courtier also took part in the The Hilly Helmet Challenge in Westbury Wiltshire to raise awareness and funds for brain tumour support.

The race was around a four mile trail run on a mixed terrain which also included a mountain, with one of the rules of the race being that competitors had to wear a hat.

Courtier ran the course with a strained hamstring but managed to find the time to free a horse whose tail had got caught on a barbed wire fence and could not get free.