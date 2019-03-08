Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barking Roadrunners members take part in Crown to Crown series

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 August 2019

BRR members competed in the Crown to Crown series. Picture: BRR

BRR members competed in the Crown to Crown series. Picture: BRR

Archant

Several Barking Roadrunners (BRR) members competed in the Crown to Crown series last week.

Robert Courtier competed in the Hilly Helmet Challenge. Picture: BRRRobert Courtier competed in the Hilly Helmet Challenge. Picture: BRR

Crown to Crown is a series of measured 5k cross country runs largely on bridle paths organised by Pitsea Running Club.

Nikki Cranmer (35:11), Natalie Traylen (28:40) and Kevin Wotton (24:01) were the BRR runners competing in the most recent event.

BRR's Robert Courtier also took part in the The Hilly Helmet Challenge in Westbury Wiltshire to raise awareness and funds for brain tumour support.

The race was around a four mile trail run on a mixed terrain which also included a mountain, with one of the rules of the race being that competitors had to wear a hat.

Courtier ran the course with a strained hamstring but managed to find the time to free a horse whose tail had got caught on a barbed wire fence and could not get free.

Most Read

Almost 100 cannabis plants found at Dagenham weed factory

Stanley Avenue. Police found a cannabis factory in the upstairs bedrooms of a house on the road. Picture: Google.

Rubbish absentee homeowner leaves neighbours dealing with stench in Dagenham

This mess at a house in Highgrove Road is causing a stench for nearby residents in the summer heat. Picture: Luke Acton.

Barking & Dagenham Youth Dance members launch poster campaign with advertising giant M&C Saatchi

Members of BDYD have staged a fun day and are now leading the poster campaign to change the way people see young people. Picture: Liv4moments

Dagenham university to help students affected by GSM London closure

CU London is offering GSM London students the chance to finish their studies in Dagenham. Picture: CU London

A-level results: Headteacher ‘thrilled’ with achievements of Robert Clack pupils

Robert Clack pupil Dylan Affum will be going to Oxford to study engineering. Picture: Luke Acton

Most Read

Almost 100 cannabis plants found at Dagenham weed factory

Stanley Avenue. Police found a cannabis factory in the upstairs bedrooms of a house on the road. Picture: Google.

Rubbish absentee homeowner leaves neighbours dealing with stench in Dagenham

This mess at a house in Highgrove Road is causing a stench for nearby residents in the summer heat. Picture: Luke Acton.

Barking & Dagenham Youth Dance members launch poster campaign with advertising giant M&C Saatchi

Members of BDYD have staged a fun day and are now leading the poster campaign to change the way people see young people. Picture: Liv4moments

Dagenham university to help students affected by GSM London closure

CU London is offering GSM London students the chance to finish their studies in Dagenham. Picture: CU London

A-level results: Headteacher ‘thrilled’ with achievements of Robert Clack pupils

Robert Clack pupil Dylan Affum will be going to Oxford to study engineering. Picture: Luke Acton

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Harrogate Town boss says a lack of determination cost them at Daggers

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

Cricket: Essex ‘pretty happy’ with first day at Kent says Cook

Sam Cook of Essex claims the wicket of Sam Billings during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 18th August 2019

Barking Roadrunners members take part in Crown to Crown series

BRR members competed in the Crown to Crown series. Picture: BRR

Barking Splash Park puts on outdoor cinema screenings

Barking Splash Park is hosting a series of outdoor film screenings with help from Barking Productions, a new company putting on cultural events in the borough. Picture: Barking Splash Park.

Barking & Dagenham Youth Dance members launch poster campaign with advertising giant M&C Saatchi

Members of BDYD have staged a fun day and are now leading the poster campaign to change the way people see young people. Picture: Liv4moments
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists