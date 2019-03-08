Barking Roadrunners round-up: Eight members better handicap times in 5k race

Eight Barking Roadrunners (BRR) bettered their handicap time in the third race of the club's handicap series.

The race took place over the Barking Parkrun course on Thursday and 18 runners participated.

First home was Greg Adams in a time of 33:37, a full 3 minutes inside his handicap time.

He was followed by Veronica Barrikor in 29:24 and the ever improving Jason Li who just beat Les Jay over the line.

Friday saw three BRR members at the John Clarke Fell Race, with Anthony Leckerman (31:47), Andrew Gwilliam (37:59) and Natalie Traylen (40:40) all finishing with good times.

Sunday was the Horndon-on-the-Hill 10k, the fifth leg of the BRR Grand Prix series.

The first finisher for BRR was James Lowndes in 41:11, closely followed by Debbie Coyle in 42:36 and Martin Page in 44:04.