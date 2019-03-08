Search

Barking Roadrunners round-up: Eight members better handicap times in 5k race

PUBLISHED: 14:33 01 July 2019

Debbie Coyle of Barking Roadrunners. Picture: BRR

Debbie Coyle of Barking Roadrunners. Picture: BRR

Eight Barking Roadrunners (BRR) bettered their handicap time in the third race of the club's handicap series.

Martin Page of Barking Roadrunners. Picture: BRR

The race took place over the Barking Parkrun course on Thursday and 18 runners participated.

First home was Greg Adams in a time of 33:37, a full 3 minutes inside his handicap time.

He was followed by Veronica Barrikor in 29:24 and the ever improving Jason Li who just beat Les Jay over the line.

Barking Roadrunners and some supporters. Picture: BRR

Friday saw three BRR members at the John Clarke Fell Race, with Anthony Leckerman (31:47), Andrew Gwilliam (37:59) and Natalie Traylen (40:40) all finishing with good times.

Sunday was the Horndon-on-the-Hill 10k, the fifth leg of the BRR Grand Prix series.

The first finisher for BRR was James Lowndes in 41:11, closely followed by Debbie Coyle in 42:36 and Martin Page in 44:04.

