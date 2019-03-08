Barking Roadrunners take to Leigh-on-Sea 10k
PUBLISHED: 11:00 21 October 2019
Archant
Barking Roadrunners (BRR) took to the Leigh-on-Sea 10k for the ninth race in the club's GP Series on Sunday.
Several of the club's runners turned out for the race, which was ran in good weather and included a big hill to finish.
The first finisher for BRR was Paul Withyman in 41:36, followed by Martin Page (42:30), Antony Leckerman (42:51), Trevor Cooper (44:27) and Ron Vialls (46:24).
Maxine Brown was the first female finisher in a time of 47:24 and was followed by Cristina Cooper (52:57), Debra Jean-Baptiste (55:48) and Isobel Pinedo Borobio (58:39).
Other BRR runners included Richard Quye, Martin Mason, Les Jay, Dennis Spencer-Perkins, Rabea Begum, Alison Fryatt, Robert Courtier and Michael Ball.
Faye Spooner also took part in the Chelmsford Marathon on Sunday, finishing with a time of 4:04:14.