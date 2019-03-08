Athletics: Barking Road Runners enjoy Cakeathon

Barking Road Runners Andy Preston, James and Melissa Lowndes at the Cakeathon event Archant

A few Barking Road Runners took on the Cakeathon event in Penistone, as part of the Saxons, Vikings and Normans series.

Athletes are able to choose how many laps they want to do and James Lowndes did superbly to win the 40-mile ultra event in five hours and 33 minutes.

Andy Preston completed 22 miles in 3:22, while Nikki Cranmer ran 17.6 miles in 3:58 and Melissa Lowndes covered 17.5 miles in 4:20.

Elsewhere, Natalie Traylen finished as second female at the Olympic Park 5k, while Jason Li was also in action at the same event.

Clare Foreman (23.56) was second woman to finish at the Clacton Seafront parkrun, while Ray Taylor (38.05) ran at Felixstowe, Rory Bury (21.27) at Southend and Vicki Groves (29.47) at Raphael’s.

Antony Leckerman (23.26) led Kevin Wotton (25.30), Robin Booputh (29.32), Kresh Veerasamy (34.22), Gillian Barton (34.23) and Tom Barton (34.25) home at Valentines Park, while a large group ran at Barking.

Results: Mahbub Khan 22.07; Ron Vialls 22.24; Sally Bridge 24.59; Barry Culling 25.09; Andrew Hiller 26.11; Tom Coughlan 26.30; John Lang 26.31; Cristina Cooper 28.18; Amanda Heslegrave 28.19; David Mottley 32.55; Jennifer Birch 34.26; Greg Adams 34.52; Jason Li 48.07; Alan Murphy 55.27; Margaret Byers 56.12; James Byers 64.25.