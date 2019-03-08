Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Athletics: Barking Road Runners enjoy Cakeathon

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 March 2019

Barking Road Runners Andy Preston, James and Melissa Lowndes at the Cakeathon event

Barking Road Runners Andy Preston, James and Melissa Lowndes at the Cakeathon event

Archant

A few Barking Road Runners took on the Cakeathon event in Penistone, as part of the Saxons, Vikings and Normans series.

Athletes are able to choose how many laps they want to do and James Lowndes did superbly to win the 40-mile ultra event in five hours and 33 minutes.

Andy Preston completed 22 miles in 3:22, while Nikki Cranmer ran 17.6 miles in 3:58 and Melissa Lowndes covered 17.5 miles in 4:20.

Elsewhere, Natalie Traylen finished as second female at the Olympic Park 5k, while Jason Li was also in action at the same event.

Clare Foreman (23.56) was second woman to finish at the Clacton Seafront parkrun, while Ray Taylor (38.05) ran at Felixstowe, Rory Bury (21.27) at Southend and Vicki Groves (29.47) at Raphael’s.

Antony Leckerman (23.26) led Kevin Wotton (25.30), Robin Booputh (29.32), Kresh Veerasamy (34.22), Gillian Barton (34.23) and Tom Barton (34.25) home at Valentines Park, while a large group ran at Barking.

Results: Mahbub Khan 22.07; Ron Vialls 22.24; Sally Bridge 24.59; Barry Culling 25.09; Andrew Hiller 26.11; Tom Coughlan 26.30; John Lang 26.31; Cristina Cooper 28.18; Amanda Heslegrave 28.19; David Mottley 32.55; Jennifer Birch 34.26; Greg Adams 34.52; Jason Li 48.07; Alan Murphy 55.27; Margaret Byers 56.12; James Byers 64.25.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man stabbed in Dagenham

A cordon is in place in Valence Park. Picture: Christine Lumber

Union accuses council of ‘intensifying social cleansing’ with new development in Barking

Crown House in Barking. Picture: JON KING

Teenage boy stabbed in Barking

The teenager wass stabbed in Watersode Close yestreday evening. Pic: Google.

Residents launch petitions against plans to charge them up to £245 to park outside their homes

Ash Gill, Keari Sheehan with daughter Isabella, and Reema Sami are hoping to head off a CPZ in Bastable Avenue. Picture: KEN MEARS

Scandal of right to buy sell-offs revealed as council leader claims ‘We can’t go on like this’

The Becontree Estate in Dagenham. Picture: Marcus Taylor

Most Read

Man stabbed in Dagenham

A cordon is in place in Valence Park. Picture: Christine Lumber

Union accuses council of ‘intensifying social cleansing’ with new development in Barking

Crown House in Barking. Picture: JON KING

Teenage boy stabbed in Barking

The teenager wass stabbed in Watersode Close yestreday evening. Pic: Google.

Residents launch petitions against plans to charge them up to £245 to park outside their homes

Ash Gill, Keari Sheehan with daughter Isabella, and Reema Sami are hoping to head off a CPZ in Bastable Avenue. Picture: KEN MEARS

Scandal of right to buy sell-offs revealed as council leader claims ‘We can’t go on like this’

The Becontree Estate in Dagenham. Picture: Marcus Taylor

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

West Ham Book Review: ‘An Irrational Hatred of Everything’ by RRobert Banks

West Ham Book cover

Athletics: Barking Road Runners enjoy Cakeathon

Barking Road Runners Andy Preston, James and Melissa Lowndes at the Cakeathon event

West Ham centre forward who helped Hammers to top of the table for the one and only time

Harry Obeney v Wolves

Boxing: Okolie ‘very difficult to beat’ says Hearn

Lawrence Okolie (right) knocks down Wadi Camacho during their British and Commonwealth Championship bout at the Copper Box Arena, London.

Brexit proposals: How did Barking and Dagenham’s MPs vote?

Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge and Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas. Picture: Parliament.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists