Athletics: Dagenham 88s take on big challenges

Andrew Wright and Alan Wicks at the Phoenix Running Track Wars event

Dagenham 88 Runners took on some big challenges at the weekend.

Alan Wicks at the Great North Run

Andy Beazeley and Jenny O'Hanlon were in action at the Crafty Fox marathon, finishing in 6:10.27 and 6:45.56 respectively.

And they also completed a half marathon at the same event in 3:22.32 and 3:32.19!

Alan Wicks completed the Great North Run in 2:06.20, after Andrew Wright (3:57.51) and Wicks (5:09.10) had run 106 laps at the Phoenix Running Track Wars to cover 26.2 miles.

Jamie Austin (22.25) led Gary Cardnell (23.01), Suzanne Easley (29.40) and Luke Summers (31.45) home at the latest Crown to Crown event, while Jamie Smith (1:23.13) and Richele Cockley (1:27.46) took on the Nuclear Blast.

Jenny O'Hanlon and Andy Beazeley at the Crafty Fox marathon

Cockley also completed the Nuclear Blackout in 1:10.50, while Suzanne Easley (21.40) and Stephen Easley (23.15) were in action at the Open Water Swimathon Relay.

Members were also out in force at various parkrun events at the weekend, with Nils Hollmann completing his 200th at Valentines.

Parkruns, Barking: Nigel Swinburne 21.33.

Hackney Marshes: Paul Suett 17.54, Joel Denning 19.39, Geri Latimer 29.40.

Hagley: Jeff Webster 19.44.

Harrow Lodge: Jonathan Parsons 22.32, Suzanne Easley 29.34, Mark West 34.43.

Pymmes: Saima Zeb 33.25.

Putrajaya: Timi Veerasamy 29.54, Sam Veerasamy 35.57.

Raphael: Jamie Austin 21.52, John Hughes 26.30, Luke Summers 29.37, Jacqueline Frewin 30.32, Tony Woodgate 32.02, Vicky Woodhouse 36.13, Simon Childs 54.49.

Street: Caroline Tuck 21.48.

Valentines: Gary Caardnell 22.52, Manji Game 23.42, Nils Hollmann 24.09, Hannah Sheikh 25.05, Jennifer Akroyd 26.10, Beverley Eagles 30.50, Jane Swanson-Sprent 30.51, Vennisa Chowdhury 32.38, Julie Cardnell 34.22; Julie Dalphinis 44.04.

Junior: James Ian Thake 7.41, Daniya Elfallah 9.17, Zac Du Toit 9.49, Ethan Standing 9.50, Yaseen Elfallah 10.37, Benjamin Atendido 12.19, Jacob Kelly 12.19, Nilam Chaudhari 13.39, Leah Parsons 13.59, Vincent gee 14.22, Jia Ladhar 14.22, Harrison KH Li 15.00, Sebastian Newland 15.50, Vidya Monro 16.19, Saanvi Bandaru 17.52, Karanveer Ladhar 18.01, Karina Ladhar 18.02, Gwyneth MW Li 18.05, Maya Rebecca Mih 18.05, Sylvie Swinburne 19.13, Kyle Varsani 22.56.