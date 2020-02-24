Busy weekend of Parkruns for Dagenham 88 Runners

Andrew Wright at the Phoenix Running 100 Marathon Club AGM Marathon. Picture: Dag 88 Archant

Andrew Wright of Dagenham 88 Runners completed the Phoenix Running Club AGM Marathon on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

He completed the race in a time of 03:52:48, with many other members of the club taking part in Parkruns across the local area and beyond.

Nigel Swinburne was the first finisher for the club in the Barking Parkrun, coming in with a time of 00:23:01 and was closely followed by Daniel Miller (00:23:39).

Gary Cardnell (00:23:47), Evie Beazeley (00:29:44) and Andrew Beazeley (00:29:45) all finished in under 30 minutes, while Lorraine Hilton (00:30:09) came in just over the mark.

Louise Chappell (00:32:46), Amelia Beazeley (00:34:38), Jenny O'Hanlon (00:34:39), Emma O'Shea (00:34:41), Lisa Godfrey (00:45:09) and Beatrice Oguntayo (00:46:24) also took part in the run.

In the Valentines Parkrun, Ryder Islam came in with an impressive time of 00:20:51 as Rahana Islam (00:25:39) was the second to finish for the club.

Pritesh Patel (00:28:19), Jennifer Akroyd (00:28:53), Hannah Sheikh (00:29:04) and Emma Dudman (00:29:11) also completed the race, as did Beverley Eagles (00:31:27) and Jane Swanson-Sprent (00:31:28).

John Hughes was the first to finish the Raphael Parkrun in 00:26:47 with Kelly Drake-Tapscott (00:28:59) not far behind.

In the Pymmes Parkrun, Nils Hollmann (00:26:31) and Saima Zeb (00:29:20) both represented the club.

And Peter Salmon (00:19:36) and Rosina Salmon (00:29:32) both completed the Richmond Parkrun.

At the Southend Parkrun, Jamie Austin (00:32:56) and Luke Summers (00:32:56) finished together, while Caroline Tuck (00:24:17) and David O'Brien (00:37:12) both took part in the Harrow Lodge Parkrun.