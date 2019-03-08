Dagenham 88 Runners compete in Chelmsford Marathon and Great South Run

Dagenham 88 Runners at the Great South Run. Picture: Dag 88 Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners members took part in the Chelmsford Marathon and the Great South Run on Sunday.

Jeff Webster finished the marathon in a time of 03:39:15 and was followed by Jane Swanson-Sprent (04:32:40) and Geri Latimer (05:05:18).

In the Great South Run, Jamie Smith came in with a time of 01:17:17 before Steve Whitfield (01:33:56), Emma O'Shea (01:43:45), Lorraine Moor (01:43:50) and Sara Prior (01:47:08) all finished.

Andrew Wright and Alan Wicks both took part in Phoenix Running events The Running Man Marathon and Excalibur Ten Marathon.

Elsewhere, Hannah Sheikh (00:25:32), Ian Cummins (00:26:18) Jane Swanson-Sprent (00:33:10) and Beverley Eagles (00:33:11) all competed in the Valentines Parkrun.

Jamie Austin (00:21:29) and Jacqueline Frewin (00:28:52) were the club's fastest finishers in the Raphael Parkrun while Nigel Swinburne (00:20:57) came in first for the club in the Barking Parkrun.