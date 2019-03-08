Search

Advanced search

Dagenham 88 Runners compete in Chelmsford Marathon and Great South Run

PUBLISHED: 14:00 21 October 2019

Dagenham 88 Runners at the Great South Run. Picture: Dag 88

Dagenham 88 Runners at the Great South Run. Picture: Dag 88

Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners members took part in the Chelmsford Marathon and the Great South Run on Sunday.

Jeff Webster finished the marathon in a time of 03:39:15 and was followed by Jane Swanson-Sprent (04:32:40) and Geri Latimer (05:05:18).

In the Great South Run, Jamie Smith came in with a time of 01:17:17 before Steve Whitfield (01:33:56), Emma O'Shea (01:43:45), Lorraine Moor (01:43:50) and Sara Prior (01:47:08) all finished.

Andrew Wright and Alan Wicks both took part in Phoenix Running events The Running Man Marathon and Excalibur Ten Marathon.

Elsewhere, Hannah Sheikh (00:25:32), Ian Cummins (00:26:18) Jane Swanson-Sprent (00:33:10) and Beverley Eagles (00:33:11) all competed in the Valentines Parkrun.

Jamie Austin (00:21:29) and Jacqueline Frewin (00:28:52) were the club's fastest finishers in the Raphael Parkrun while Nigel Swinburne (00:20:57) came in first for the club in the Barking Parkrun.

Most Read

Man rushed to major trauma centre after collision in Barking

A collision has closed a road and caused delays. Picture: Google

Boy, 8, and girl, 13, found after going missing from Barking

Two children reported missing have been found safe and well. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas criticised over ‘Super Saturday’ Brexit vote

Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge and Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas. Picture: Parliament.

No sex please! Cabinet backs policy against strip clubs in Barking and Dagenham

Barking and Dagenham's cabinet has approved a policy effectively banning businesses like strip clubs from the borough. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Ex-homeless Dagenham woman sleeping outside for event to help rough sleepers

Lorraine Bailey is spending 12 hours outdoors in support of London's homeless. Picture: Saira Awan.

Most Read

Man rushed to major trauma centre after collision in Barking

A collision has closed a road and caused delays. Picture: Google

Boy, 8, and girl, 13, found after going missing from Barking

Two children reported missing have been found safe and well. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas criticised over ‘Super Saturday’ Brexit vote

Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge and Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas. Picture: Parliament.

No sex please! Cabinet backs policy against strip clubs in Barking and Dagenham

Barking and Dagenham's cabinet has approved a policy effectively banning businesses like strip clubs from the borough. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Ex-homeless Dagenham woman sleeping outside for event to help rough sleepers

Lorraine Bailey is spending 12 hours outdoors in support of London's homeless. Picture: Saira Awan.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham boss Taylor wishes Carshalton well in FA Cup after defeat

Peter Taylor looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking boss says they must not dwell on Chalfont defeat

Michael Dixon tries to flick the ball on at Chalfont (pic Terry Gilbert)

Supporters of Barking girl, three, with rare condition raise £2,500 for Beckton hospice

Friends and family of Grace Hill at the Bubble Rush event. Picture: Richard House

Dagenham 88 Runners compete in Chelmsford Marathon and Great South Run

Dagenham 88 Runners at the Great South Run. Picture: Dag 88

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas criticised over ‘Super Saturday’ Brexit vote

Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge and Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas. Picture: Parliament.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists