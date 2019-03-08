Dagenham 88 runners compete in Valentines Park 5k

The Dagenham 88 runners at the ELVIS race in Valentines Park. Picture: Dagenham 88 Archant

Jamie Austin was the first Dagenham 88 runner to complete the 5k ELVIS race at Valentines Park on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jamie Austin, Luke Summers, Gary Cardnell, Jane Swanson-Sprent at the ELVIS race. Picture: Dagenham 88 Jamie Austin, Luke Summers, Gary Cardnell, Jane Swanson-Sprent at the ELVIS race. Picture: Dagenham 88

Austin came in at a time of 21:20 and was closely followed by Robert Newton in 21:45.

Jonathan Parsons (22:21), Gary Cardnell (22:38), Andrew Beazeley (23:22) and Nils Hollmann (24:25) also completed the race.

Susan Godfrey was the first woman to finish, with a time of 24:44.

Lynne Northcott also completed the Berlin Marathon in a time of 05:37:51, while Alan Wicks finished the Hare & Tortoise Marathon in 05:45:00.

Danny Allen and Sue Godfrey at the ELVIS race in Valentines Park. Picture: Dagenham 88 Danny Allen and Sue Godfrey at the ELVIS race in Valentines Park. Picture: Dagenham 88

Several other members took part in parkruns, including Paul Suett, who finished the Victoria Dock Parkrun in 17:44.

Nigel Swinburne ran the Dulwich Parkrun in 18:32, while Peter Salmon was the first Dagenham 88 runner to finish the Raphael Parkrun with a time of 19:20.

Nils Hollmann was the first 88 member to complete the Valentines Parkrun with a time of 23:45.