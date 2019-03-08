Search

Advanced search

Dagenham 88 runners compete in Valentines Park 5k

PUBLISHED: 14:00 30 September 2019

The Dagenham 88 runners at the ELVIS race in Valentines Park. Picture: Dagenham 88

The Dagenham 88 runners at the ELVIS race in Valentines Park. Picture: Dagenham 88

Archant

Jamie Austin was the first Dagenham 88 runner to complete the 5k ELVIS race at Valentines Park on Sunday.

Jamie Austin, Luke Summers, Gary Cardnell, Jane Swanson-Sprent at the ELVIS race. Picture: Dagenham 88Jamie Austin, Luke Summers, Gary Cardnell, Jane Swanson-Sprent at the ELVIS race. Picture: Dagenham 88

Austin came in at a time of 21:20 and was closely followed by Robert Newton in 21:45.

Jonathan Parsons (22:21), Gary Cardnell (22:38), Andrew Beazeley (23:22) and Nils Hollmann (24:25) also completed the race.

Susan Godfrey was the first woman to finish, with a time of 24:44.

Lynne Northcott also completed the Berlin Marathon in a time of 05:37:51, while Alan Wicks finished the Hare & Tortoise Marathon in 05:45:00.

Danny Allen and Sue Godfrey at the ELVIS race in Valentines Park. Picture: Dagenham 88Danny Allen and Sue Godfrey at the ELVIS race in Valentines Park. Picture: Dagenham 88

Several other members took part in parkruns, including Paul Suett, who finished the Victoria Dock Parkrun in 17:44.

Nigel Swinburne ran the Dulwich Parkrun in 18:32, while Peter Salmon was the first Dagenham 88 runner to finish the Raphael Parkrun with a time of 19:20.

Nils Hollmann was the first 88 member to complete the Valentines Parkrun with a time of 23:45.

Most Read

Nineteen new Barking homes being built - 100 miles away

Artist's impression of the Sugden Way development. Picture: Shooting Star

Dagenham teen among 28 people to be charged with drugs offences

Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court. Picture: Google Maps

Barking station pop up gallery taking visitors on journey to Nigeria and back

L-R: Karen West Whylie, Peter Murray, Kemi Oloyede, David Harley and Darren Rodwell. Picture: Andy Baker

Man treated for head wound after attack in Dagenham

Paramedics treated a man for a head wound after he was attacked in Victoria Road, Dagenham, on Thursday, September 26. Picture: Google

Charity wants young film-makers from Barking and Dagenham for new project

The Young Foundation's filmmaking challenge will see people aged 16 to 24 making videos around issues that affect them. Picture: Young Foundation.

Most Read

Nineteen new Barking homes being built - 100 miles away

Artist's impression of the Sugden Way development. Picture: Shooting Star

Dagenham teen among 28 people to be charged with drugs offences

Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court. Picture: Google Maps

Barking station pop up gallery taking visitors on journey to Nigeria and back

L-R: Karen West Whylie, Peter Murray, Kemi Oloyede, David Harley and Darren Rodwell. Picture: Andy Baker

Man treated for head wound after attack in Dagenham

Paramedics treated a man for a head wound after he was attacked in Victoria Road, Dagenham, on Thursday, September 26. Picture: Google

Charity wants young film-makers from Barking and Dagenham for new project

The Young Foundation's filmmaking challenge will see people aged 16 to 24 making videos around issues that affect them. Picture: Young Foundation.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham 88 runners compete in Valentines Park 5k

The Dagenham 88 runners at the ELVIS race in Valentines Park. Picture: Dagenham 88

West Ham suffer a VAR too far at the Vitality Stadium

The Video Assistant Referee in action during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

TKJ members win at Harlow competition

TKJ Club members at the competition in Harlow. Picture: TKJ

Daggers boss Taylor felt it was a good point against Chorley

Luke Croll of Dagenham and Redbridge and Ntumba Massanka of Chorley during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Chorley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th September 2019

Who was our West Ham man of the match against Bournemouth?

West Ham United's Mark Noble greets team-mate Aaron Cresswell after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists