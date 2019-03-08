Search

Dagenham 88 runners complete Havering Half Marathon

PUBLISHED: 09:00 08 October 2019

The Dagenham 88 runners at the Havering Half Marathon. Picture: Dagenham 88

The Dagenham 88 runners at the Havering Half Marathon. Picture: Dagenham 88

Several Dagenham 88 runners took part in the Havering Half Marathon on Sunday, with Peter Salmon recording the club's fastest time.

Salmon finished in a time of 01:26:20 and was followed by Paul Prior (01:35:59), Nils Hollmann (01:40:42) and Jonathan Parsons (01:42:37).

Several of the club's members also took part in the Hog Hill 5k as part of the Chingford League, with Salmon again recording the club's quickest time by finishing in 00:20:13.

Jason Suddaby (00:23:27), Gary Cardnell (00:23:41) and Ian Cummins (00:24:53) all closely followed, as did Andrew Beazeley (00:25:25) and Manji Gami (00:25:47).

Suzanne Easley (00:28:40) and Steve Easley (00:37:11) took part in the Willow 5K, while Andrew Wright (04:02:50) and Alan Wicks (05:16:00) completed the SVN Whingeathon Marathon.

Others also took part in several different parkruns, with Nigel Swinburne completing the Barking Parkrun in 00:20:22.

