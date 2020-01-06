Dagenham 88 Runners enjoy Parkrun and Cross Country League success

Dagenham 88 women at the Essex Cross Country in Basildon. Picture: Dag 88 Archant

Several Dagenham 88 Runners enjoyed success at the Essex Cross Country League in Basildon.

Dagenham 88 runners at the Essex Cross Country League race in Basildon. Picture: Dag 88 Dagenham 88 runners at the Essex Cross Country League race in Basildon. Picture: Dag 88

Andrew Wright was the first finisher for the club, coming in with a time of 00:48:02 while Gary Cardnell was only just behind with a time of 00:48:03.

Hannah Sheikh came in at 00:53:47, Emma Dudman in 00:55:52 and Rahana Islam in 00:56:40.

Andy Beazeley also took part in the event, completing the course in a time of 00:57:21, with Ian Cummins and Michael Pegnall finishing in 00:57:55 and 00:59:40 respectively.

Also finishing the course were Jane Swanson-Sprent (01:02:07), Timi Veerasamy (01:03:52) and Jackie Frewin (01:07:06).

Several other members of the club also competed in Parkruns across the local area and beyond.

Vennisa Chowdhury ran the Coventry Parkrun in 00:34:36, while Beverley Eagles (00:33:24) and Julie Dalphinis (00:52:02) both finished the Valentines Parkrun.

David O'Brien completed the Oak Hill Parkrun in 00:32:53 and Nils Hollmann ran the Pymmes Parkrun in 00:26:40.

Seven members took part in the Raphael Parkrun as Rosina Salmon (00:29:02) and Kelly Drake-Tapscott (00:31:06) came in as the first two finishers for the club.

Suzanne Easley came in with a time of 00:31:57, while Pebbles Wyard and Simon Childs achieved times of 00:35:56 and 00:38:09 respectively.

Stephen Easley (00:38:31) and Suzanne Nott (00:55:06) also took part in the event.

In the Southend Parkrun, Jamie Austin finished in 00:22:43 and Luke Summers in 00:33:54.

The Barking Parkrun was well attended by Dagenham 88 members with 14 athletes taking part.

Nigel Swinburne (00:22:22), Daniel Miller (00:25:08) and Lorraine Hilton (00:29:26) all achieved times under the 30 minute mark, while Louise Chappell and Emma O'Shea were just over in 00:30:19 and 00:30:24 respectively.

Sara Prior (00:32:47), Sonya Byers (00:34:40), Kay Sandford (00:35:20), Julie Cardnell (00:37:25), Kirsty Hannan (00:37:26), Ronnie Waller (00:40:12), Lisa Godfrey (00:40:13), Sam Veerasamy (00:44:25) and Beatrice Oguntayo (00:46:20) also took part.

Meanwhile, William Metcalfe completed the Holkham Parkrun in 00:43:38 and Ethan Standing (10:17) was the first club member to finish the Barking & Dagenham Junior Parkrun.