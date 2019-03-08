Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Dagenham 88’s Suett leads the way at park run races

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 March 2019

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: Tony Benton)

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: Tony Benton)

Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners Paul Suett led the way for the club in a number of parkruns this weekend as he completed the Hadleigh course in 19 minutes 58 seconds.

Peter Salmon had the second best time among members as he finished the Raphaels parkrun in 21.28.

David O’Brien (25.13), Vicky Woodhouse (35.10), Jacqui Elliott (36.48) also took on the Raphael parkrun.

Ryder Islam (24.49) finished first for the club at the Valentines parkrun, as Pritesh Patel (26.29) followed shortly behind with Manji Gami (28.23) the third club runner across the line.

Ian Cummins (29.06), Rahana Islam (29.30), Timi Selon Veerasamy (30.00), Emma Dudman (30.25), Hannah Sheikh (30.25), Jane Swanson-Sprent (32.58), Beverley Eagles (32.58), Caroline Cummins (34.13), Sam Veerasamy (40.14) and Ronnie Waller (42:05) were also in action.

Beatrice Oguntayo completed the Barking parkrun in 41.30, with Julie Dalphinis (Mile End, 46.07), Caroline Tuck (Finsbury Park, 23.04), Sonya Veerasamy (Highbury Fields, 47.13) and Bill Metcalfe (Conkers, 44.53) in action elsewhere.

Further afield, Geri Latimer completed the Surfers Paradise parkrun in Australia in 32.19.

Ethan Standing bagged the top spot with a time of 10.23 at the latest Barking & Dagenham junior parkrun.

Zac Du Toit narrowly missed out in second spot as he crossed the line nine seconds behind Standing.

Nilam Chaudhari (14.05), Jia Ladhar (14.39), Vincent Gee (15.43), Saanvi Bandaru (15.43), Harrison K H Li (16.04), Gwyneth M W Li (16.10), and Jiya Jindjahan Kaur Gill (16.12) all finished in under 20 minutes.

Karina Ladhar (20.14), Amna Khan (21.29), Karanveer Ladhar (21.38), Ridah Rahman (22.15) completed the line-up of runners this week.

Pritesh Patel (23.20) had led the way for the club at the Valentines parkrun last weekend, with Ryder Islam (23.37) behind.

Andrew McLaren was first Dagenham member across the line at Raphael Park with a time of 20.24 and Ryder Islam finished first in the junior parkrun at Central Park in a time of 9.22.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body recovered from lake in search for missing Barking man

Christopher Knowles, 43, was last seen at The Chase nature reserve in Dagenham. Picture: MPS

Channel 4 show Location, Location, Location coming to Barking and Dagenham

Phil and Kirsty are coming to Barking and Dagenham. Picture: FIONA MURRAY

Thousands of residents must pay to park outside their home from July

The council has announced it will introduce 100 more controlled parking zones, meaning residents will have to pay to park outside their own homes. Picture: LBBD

Council approves two new tower blocks in Barking with ZERO social housing

Crown House in Barking. Picture: JON KING

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Most Read

Body recovered from lake in search for missing Barking man

Christopher Knowles, 43, was last seen at The Chase nature reserve in Dagenham. Picture: MPS

Channel 4 show Location, Location, Location coming to Barking and Dagenham

Phil and Kirsty are coming to Barking and Dagenham. Picture: FIONA MURRAY

Thousands of residents must pay to park outside their home from July

The council has announced it will introduce 100 more controlled parking zones, meaning residents will have to pay to park outside their own homes. Picture: LBBD

Council approves two new tower blocks in Barking with ZERO social housing

Crown House in Barking. Picture: JON KING

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham 88’s Suett leads the way at park run races

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: Tony Benton)

Dagenham’s Flack primed for national semi-final

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

Academy star Johnson signs new contract with West Ham United

West Ham United youngster Ben Johnson signs a new contract until 2022 (Pic: Griffiths Photographers)

Stab vest seller targets parents after his son is robbed twice at knifepoint in Dagenham

Dean Dawe and his 16-year-old Darren. Darren was robbed at knifepoint twice in 2018. Picture: Dean Dawe.

Warrilow impresses for Barking & Dagenham in Stratford

Leah Warrilow of Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club (pic: B&DCC)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists