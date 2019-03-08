Dagenham 88’s Suett leads the way at park run races

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: Tony Benton) Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners Paul Suett led the way for the club in a number of parkruns this weekend as he completed the Hadleigh course in 19 minutes 58 seconds.

Peter Salmon had the second best time among members as he finished the Raphaels parkrun in 21.28.

David O’Brien (25.13), Vicky Woodhouse (35.10), Jacqui Elliott (36.48) also took on the Raphael parkrun.

Ryder Islam (24.49) finished first for the club at the Valentines parkrun, as Pritesh Patel (26.29) followed shortly behind with Manji Gami (28.23) the third club runner across the line.

Ian Cummins (29.06), Rahana Islam (29.30), Timi Selon Veerasamy (30.00), Emma Dudman (30.25), Hannah Sheikh (30.25), Jane Swanson-Sprent (32.58), Beverley Eagles (32.58), Caroline Cummins (34.13), Sam Veerasamy (40.14) and Ronnie Waller (42:05) were also in action.

Beatrice Oguntayo completed the Barking parkrun in 41.30, with Julie Dalphinis (Mile End, 46.07), Caroline Tuck (Finsbury Park, 23.04), Sonya Veerasamy (Highbury Fields, 47.13) and Bill Metcalfe (Conkers, 44.53) in action elsewhere.

Further afield, Geri Latimer completed the Surfers Paradise parkrun in Australia in 32.19.

Ethan Standing bagged the top spot with a time of 10.23 at the latest Barking & Dagenham junior parkrun.

Zac Du Toit narrowly missed out in second spot as he crossed the line nine seconds behind Standing.

Nilam Chaudhari (14.05), Jia Ladhar (14.39), Vincent Gee (15.43), Saanvi Bandaru (15.43), Harrison K H Li (16.04), Gwyneth M W Li (16.10), and Jiya Jindjahan Kaur Gill (16.12) all finished in under 20 minutes.

Karina Ladhar (20.14), Amna Khan (21.29), Karanveer Ladhar (21.38), Ridah Rahman (22.15) completed the line-up of runners this week.

Pritesh Patel (23.20) had led the way for the club at the Valentines parkrun last weekend, with Ryder Islam (23.37) behind.

Andrew McLaren was first Dagenham member across the line at Raphael Park with a time of 20.24 and Ryder Islam finished first in the junior parkrun at Central Park in a time of 9.22.