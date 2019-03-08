Search

Dagenham 88’s Vincent led the charge by taking part in the Manchester Marathon

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 April 2019

Emma Vincent at the Manchester Marathon (Pic: Dag 88s)

Emma Vincent at the Manchester Marathon (Pic: Dag 88s)

Dagenham 88 Runners Emma Vincent led the charge by tackling the Manchester Marathon this weekend.

Paul Suett at the Olympic Park 10k run (Pic: Dag 88s)Paul Suett at the Olympic Park 10k run (Pic: Dag 88s)

Vincent crossed the line in a time of five hours, 11 minutes, and 12 seconds at the prestigious race.

Fellow club member Paul Suett finished the Olympic Park 10K in 39 minutes and 39 seconds while other runners took on park run races.

Peter Salmon clocked an impressive time of 19.26 at Raphaels park run while Jonathan Parsons was shortly behind with a time of 21.11.

Mick Brown (22.36), Simon Childs (25.27), Rosina Salmon (27.35), Louisa Parsons (28.32), Vicky Woodhouse (33.04), Suzanne Easley (34.34), Evie Beazeley (34.54), Amelia Beazeley (34.56) and Andrew Beazeley (34.57) also took part.

And up the road in Barking, Joel Denning was the first club runner to cross the finish line with a time of 22 minutes and 30 seconds.

Emma O’Shead (30.47), Lorraine Hilton (30.48) and Beatrice Oguntayo (41.20) all achieved strong times.

Elsewhere, at Valentines youngster Ryder Islam finished in an impressive time of 21 minutes and 27 seconds.

Rahana Islam (25.30), Jennifer Akroyd (26.57), Manji Gami (28.13), Hannah Sheikh (30.04), Beverley Eagles (33.32) and Ronnie Waller (40.58) made up the rest of the runners.

Lynne Northcott (Thurrock, 28.50), Bill Metcalfe (Basildon, 42.23), David O’Brien (Brockwell, 24.08), Caroline Tuck (Milton Keynes, 22.34), and Nils Hollmann (Hendon, 26.29).

The Veerasamy family tackled the Old Deer race in Richmond with Timi Selon bagging a time of 28 minutes and 37 seconds, Sonya (31.20) and Sam (37.30), also finished the circuit.

Barking & Dagenham junior park run results: Ryder Islam (7.55), Samuel Burdett (8.22), Daniya Elfallah (9.31), Ethan Standing (10.27), Jake Konstantinou (10.57), Zac Du Toit (11.10), Kyle Patel (11.54), Rishit Dwivedi (12.12), Aryan Sharma (12.14), Yaseen Elfallah (12.21), Archie Ryden (12.40), Evie Beazeley (12.47), Anika Sharma (13.16), Harry Chaudhari (13.27), Casey-Mai Wilson (13.31), Nilam Chaudhari (14.22), Jia Ladhar (14.42), Nathaniel Kelley-Merrick (15.59), A Koomson (16.20), Amelia Beazeley (16.29), Saanvi Bandaru (16.55), Amaani Koomson (17.19), Saarah Koomson (17.19), Vidya Monro (18.35), Karina Ladhar (19.16), Phoebe Odetoye (19.18), Joanna Odetoye (19.20), Maya Rebecca Mih (19.28), Stefan Stark (19.30), Karanveer Ladhar (19.51) and Kadeen Kelley Merrick (21.20).

