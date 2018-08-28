Dagenham 88 Runners take on London Winter Run 10k as well as various parkruns

Dagenham 88 Runners tackled the London Winter Run 10k alongside thousands of others in the rainy conditions.

The big city run along the Embankment and around the City and West End saw thousands take part with snow-zones, polar bear hugs, huskies and penguins all to help raise funds and awareness for Cancer Research.

The club had 17 runners in the race with Andrew Beazeley (52.15) leading the way, with Emma Vincent (54.29) and Steve Whitfield (56.00) narrowly behind.

Rosina Salmon (57.53), Jenny O’Hanlon (57.58) and Simon Childs (59.24) all dipped below the hour mark, while Lorraine Moor (60.45), Emma O’Shea (60.46) and Rachel Brancher (62.09) were not far apart.

Irene Campen (67.17) pipped Christine Lardner (67.21) and Denise Woolston (67.22), with Vicky Woodhouse (70.20) not too far behind.

Dagenham’s Christine Lopes (79.11), Lynne Northcott (79.42), Joanna Smith (79.45) and Caron Altunbicak (1:40.37) also took part.

Jackie Frewin challenged herself by taking on the SVN Long Weekend at the Cyclopark in Gravesend.

The race included 46 miles on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Elsewhere, David O’Brien took part in the Mad Dog 10k in Southport, with the Dagenham runner completing the course in 48 minutes and nine seconds.

Timi Veerasamy (29.14) was first member home at Barking parkrun, ahead of Lorraine Moor (30.43), Emma O’Shea (30.44), Sam Veerasamy (34.39), Kirsty Hannan (34.43) and Julie Cardnell (37.12).

And Ryder Islam (25.55) and Rahana Islam (26.42) led the way at Valentines, where Dagenham had 11 members in action.

Andrew McLaren clocked a useful 21.59 at Harrow Lodge, while Jeff Webster (22.02) and Joel Denning (22.38) were not far apart at Thurrock.

And Tommy Patten was first past the post at the latest Barking & Dagenham junioor parkrun at Central Park in 8.42.

Others, Valentines: Hannah Sheikh 27.53; Emma Dudman 27.55; Ian Cummins 28.47; Manji Gami 29.17; Sara Prior 31.11; Jane Swanson-Sprent 31.51; Jenny O’Hanlon 31.52; Beverley Eagles 31.53; Julie Dalphinis 44.24. Harrow Lodge: Peter Salmon 23.15; Caroline Tuck 24.08; Rosina Salmon 30.45. Southsea: Suzanne Easley 36.48, Stephen Easley 36.59. Pontefract: David O’Brien 25.46. Perth: Heather Bennett 40.44.

Junior parkrun: Zac Du Toit 10.13; Daniya Elfallah 10.52; Kyle Patel 14.48; Nilam Chaudhari 15.15; Yaseen Elfallah 15.21; Jia Ladhar 16.50; Vidya Monro 17.07; Vincent Gee 18.33; Karina Ladhar 21.00; Joshua Fowler 26.14.